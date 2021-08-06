Former WWE Referee Drake Wuertz Suspended From Twitter

Former WWE referee Drake Wuertz, who was released from the company earlier this year revealed on his Facebook that he has been suspended from Twitter.

Wuertz is planning to run for Florida State Representative in the 30th District.

He posted:

“2 days as a Political Candidate and Twitter has already suppressed our platform simply for promoting medical freedom. Our first amendment rights are under major attack. They’re not allowed to shut down candidates in Florida…action will be taken.The corrupt cabal that runs Twitter must be held accountable. Join the fight to preserve and enhance our freedoms in Florida.www.votedrake.com Our Rights come from God, not Government”