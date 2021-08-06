Nick Gage On What GCW Championship Match Ending Against Matt Cardona Was Like

“I’ll be honest with you, I was a little out of it. Shit was being thrown in the ring, but [Cardona] hit me with a bundle of tubes and that shit kinda put me out. I was kind of waking up and shit was flying everywhere. What do you want me to do? Control the gang? They are fired up. They don’t like this guy trying to come in here and get off doing a deathmatch and trying to get over. I don’t know what this guy is going. They don’t like this shit. I’ll never tell my gang to do whatever. They can do whatever they want as long as I’m there. That was all natural too. Ain’t nobody setting that shit up or nobody in the crowd throwing one thing so hopefully, others will throw it. It’s all natural. We don’t do that corny ass shit. The fans are passionate.”

Nick Gage spoke with Sean Waltman on his Pro Wrestling 4 Life podcast about the GCW Championship match against Matt Cardona, in which fans rioted and pelted the ring with trash following Cardona's title win.

