All Elite Wrestling has added a six man tag-team match to next week's AEW Dynamite card, which has bumped the card up to six matches scheduled.

» More News From This Feed

Tony Khan On Competing With WWE: "This competition is real."

Tony Khan was a guest on Busted Open Radio and discussed the competition between AEW and WWE. “It’s the dream. It’s also a lot of what I pitched to TNT. This is all a dream come t[...] Aug 06 - Tony Khan was a guest on Busted Open Radio and discussed the competition between AEW and WWE. “It’s the dream. It’s also a lot of what I pitched to TNT. This is all a dream come t[...]

Five Matches Scheduled For Next Week's AEW Dynamite (8/11)

All Elite Wrestling has added a six man tag-team match to next week's AEW Dynamite card, which has bumped the card up to six matches scheduled. American Top Team’s Dan Lambert to appear Four[...] Aug 06 - All Elite Wrestling has added a six man tag-team match to next week's AEW Dynamite card, which has bumped the card up to six matches scheduled. American Top Team’s Dan Lambert to appear Four[...]

Maria Kanellis Says WWE "Never Offered Help" For Mike Bennett's Addiction Issues

During an interview with the Florida Sports podcast, Maria Kanellis revealed that WWE reportedly didn't do very much to help Mike Bennett with his addiction issues. "I know a lot of people like to [...] Aug 06 - During an interview with the Florida Sports podcast, Maria Kanellis revealed that WWE reportedly didn't do very much to help Mike Bennett with his addiction issues. "I know a lot of people like to [...]

Adam Cole Negotiating With WWE And AEW Reportedly Offers Adam Cole A Contract

Adam Cole is still working out a deal with WWE to stay in WWE NXT, but it appears AEW reportedly has come forward and offered Cole a contract. Dave Meltzer reported that Adam Cole is working on a new[...] Aug 06 - Adam Cole is still working out a deal with WWE to stay in WWE NXT, but it appears AEW reportedly has come forward and offered Cole a contract. Dave Meltzer reported that Adam Cole is working on a new[...]

Ric Flair Reportedly Earned More With His WWE Ambassador Contract Than Being Champion In WCW

WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair reportedly had been under a "tremendous" WWE Ambassador contract before he had been cut loose. In a new update by The Wrestling Observer, Ric Flair was earning more money [...] Aug 06 - WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair reportedly had been under a "tremendous" WWE Ambassador contract before he had been cut loose. In a new update by The Wrestling Observer, Ric Flair was earning more money [...]

Melina Arrives In IMPACT, Sets Sights On Knockouts Championship

It feels like Deonna Purrazzo has done everything there is to do in IMPACT Wrestling: from constant successful title defenses to winning the mixed tag-team tournament with Matt Rehwoldt. However, an u[...] Aug 06 - It feels like Deonna Purrazzo has done everything there is to do in IMPACT Wrestling: from constant successful title defenses to winning the mixed tag-team tournament with Matt Rehwoldt. However, an u[...]

Peacock Added More Content

Peacock has added more WWE Content to the streaming service according to PWInsider. Peacock has added Halftime Heat 2019 as well as ECW Cyberslam 1997 has been added to Peacock, The gaps continue to [...] Aug 06 - Peacock has added more WWE Content to the streaming service according to PWInsider. Peacock has added Halftime Heat 2019 as well as ECW Cyberslam 1997 has been added to Peacock, The gaps continue to [...]

U.S. Wrestler Gable Steveson Wins Gold Medal at Tokyo Olympics

Olympic wrestler Gable Steveson won gold today at the 2020 Tokyo Games. Steveson was facing off against Georgian Geno Petriashvili in the 125-kilogram freestyle category on Friday. He was down three [...] Aug 06 - Olympic wrestler Gable Steveson won gold today at the 2020 Tokyo Games. Steveson was facing off against Georgian Geno Petriashvili in the 125-kilogram freestyle category on Friday. He was down three [...]

Mike Chioda Reveals Vince McMahon Was Furious With Referee During WrestleMania 35 Main Event

Former WWE referee Mike Chioda returned to AdFreeShows.com recently during which discussed the finish of the main event of WrestleMania 35 which was a women’s triple threat winner-take-all match[...] Aug 06 - Former WWE referee Mike Chioda returned to AdFreeShows.com recently during which discussed the finish of the main event of WrestleMania 35 which was a women’s triple threat winner-take-all match[...]

Preview For Tonight's WWE SmackDown On FOX

Tonight’s WWE SmackDown on FOX will broadcast live from the Amale Arena in Tampa, Florida. WWE has announced only one match for the show so far, Finn Balor vs. Baron Corbin. There is expected [...] Aug 06 - Tonight’s WWE SmackDown on FOX will broadcast live from the Amale Arena in Tampa, Florida. WWE has announced only one match for the show so far, Finn Balor vs. Baron Corbin. There is expected [...]

Dolph Ziggler Calls WWE Fans 'Pathetic' Over Their Reaction To Goldberg

Dolph Ziggler has slammed some WWE fans as "pathetic" for complaining about part-timers like Goldberg returning and then popping when they return. Ziggler responded to a tweet put out by WWE tweet wh[...] Aug 06 - Dolph Ziggler has slammed some WWE fans as "pathetic" for complaining about part-timers like Goldberg returning and then popping when they return. Ziggler responded to a tweet put out by WWE tweet wh[...]

Darby Allin Match Announced For Next Week’s Dynamite On TNT

AEW has announced that Darby Allin will be in action on next week’s AEW Dynamite on TNT. During this past Wednesday's episode, Darby Allin, Jon Moxley & Eddie Kingston won their match again[...] Aug 06 - AEW has announced that Darby Allin will be in action on next week’s AEW Dynamite on TNT. During this past Wednesday's episode, Darby Allin, Jon Moxley & Eddie Kingston won their match again[...]

2.0 (Formerly Ever-Rise) Talk About Their AEW Debut, New Name and More

Following their recent debut in AEW, 2.0 (formerly Ever-Rise) spoke about what it was like going into it. Lee first spoke about their gear. “We had a feeling we would be going up to Jacksonv[...] Aug 06 - Following their recent debut in AEW, 2.0 (formerly Ever-Rise) spoke about what it was like going into it. Lee first spoke about their gear. “We had a feeling we would be going up to Jacksonv[...]

Two Title Matches Booked For IMPACT Emergence

IMPACT's next big event comes on August 20th, with Impact being replaced by a special called Emergence. Two title matches have been added to the card as it stands currently. The card currently reads[...] Aug 06 - IMPACT's next big event comes on August 20th, with Impact being replaced by a special called Emergence. Two title matches have been added to the card as it stands currently. The card currently reads[...]

Former WWE Superstar and Former IMPACT Knockout Spotted Backstage at AEW Homecoming

It is being reported by Bodyslam.net that former WWE Superstar Tony Nese and former IMPACT Knockout Kiera Hogan were backstage visiting the AEW Homecoming event this past Wednesday. It was also noted[...] Aug 06 - It is being reported by Bodyslam.net that former WWE Superstar Tony Nese and former IMPACT Knockout Kiera Hogan were backstage visiting the AEW Homecoming event this past Wednesday. It was also noted[...]

WWE Is Returning To Puerto Rico

As part of WWE's return to touring regularly, a visit to Puerto Rico has been announced for a non-televised super show on October 2nd. The show will emanate from the José Miguel Agrelot Coliseu[...] Aug 06 - As part of WWE's return to touring regularly, a visit to Puerto Rico has been announced for a non-televised super show on October 2nd. The show will emanate from the José Miguel Agrelot Coliseu[...]

Jim Ross on Vince McMahon Possibly Selling WWE

On the latest edition of Grilling JR, Jim Ross spoke about his relationship with Vince McMahon. “I’ve talked to him on my birthday – January 3rd for folks that are keeping score.[...] Aug 06 - On the latest edition of Grilling JR, Jim Ross spoke about his relationship with Vince McMahon. “I’ve talked to him on my birthday – January 3rd for folks that are keeping score.[...]

WWE NXT UK [8/5] Quick Results

In a show that was opened with Shawn Michaels talking about how important the main event is, these are your quick results for WWE NXT UK's August 5th, 2021 episode. Blair Davenport defeated Xia Bro[...] Aug 06 - In a show that was opened with Shawn Michaels talking about how important the main event is, these are your quick results for WWE NXT UK's August 5th, 2021 episode. Blair Davenport defeated Xia Bro[...]

Next Week's IMPACT (8/12) Match Card

On the most recent edition of IMPACT Wrestling, four matches were announced for next week's show. They are... #1 Contenders Battle Royal: Winner Faces Kenny Omega At Emergence Tenille Dashwood vs[...] Aug 06 - On the most recent edition of IMPACT Wrestling, four matches were announced for next week's show. They are... #1 Contenders Battle Royal: Winner Faces Kenny Omega At Emergence Tenille Dashwood vs[...]

Jordynne Grace Wants Women To Do More Cross-Promotional Wrestling Appearances

During an interview with TalkSPORT, Jordynn Grace spoke about how she wishes more women had been allowed to travel through the "forbidden door" and wrestle for other promotions. “Honestly, I [...] Aug 06 - During an interview with TalkSPORT, Jordynn Grace spoke about how she wishes more women had been allowed to travel through the "forbidden door" and wrestle for other promotions. “Honestly, I [...]

Update on Davey Boy Smith Jr WWE Status

An update has been provided on Davey Boy Smith Jr WWE Status. Before the July 16th episode of Smackdown, Smith teamed with Austin Theory to wrestle a dark match. This was Smith's first match since 20[...] Aug 05 - An update has been provided on Davey Boy Smith Jr WWE Status. Before the July 16th episode of Smackdown, Smith teamed with Austin Theory to wrestle a dark match. This was Smith's first match since 20[...]

Former WWE Accouncer Says Her Non Compete Clause Is Almost Up

Former WWE Announcer Renee Paquette says her WWE No Compete Clause with the WWE is almost up. Paquette spoke with Wrestling Inc recently on when she may return to Pro Wrestling and gave an update whe[...] Aug 05 - Former WWE Announcer Renee Paquette says her WWE No Compete Clause with the WWE is almost up. Paquette spoke with Wrestling Inc recently on when she may return to Pro Wrestling and gave an update whe[...]

WWE Pays Tribute To Beautiful Bobby Eaton

WWE issued the following statement: WWE is saddened to learn that Bobby Eaton passed away at the age of 62. A Huntsville, Alabama native, Eaton built a reputation as one of the greatest tag [...] Aug 05 - WWE issued the following statement: WWE is saddened to learn that Bobby Eaton passed away at the age of 62. A Huntsville, Alabama native, Eaton built a reputation as one of the greatest tag [...]

WrestlingNewsSource.com Is Looking For News Reporters To Join Our Team

WrestlingNewsSource.com is looking to expand our news reporting team this summer. We're looking for people who read WNS daily and are passionate about what we do. Have you ever thought "You know[...] Aug 05 - WrestlingNewsSource.com is looking to expand our news reporting team this summer. We're looking for people who read WNS daily and are passionate about what we do. Have you ever thought "You know[...]