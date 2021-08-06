WARNING:We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
Maria Kanellis Says WWE "Never Offered Help" For Mike Bennett's Addiction Issues
Posted By: Joe West on Aug 06, 2021
During an interview with the Florida Sports podcast, Maria Kanellis revealed that WWE reportedly didn't do very much to help Mike Bennett with his addiction issues.
"I know a lot of people like to give WWE credit for him going through their program but he never did. He didn’t even tell them for a month-and-half after he told me. I was his recovery. I was his therapy. We were in the Loews Sapphire hotel in Florida and I had him basically locked in his hotel room for several days because he was worried he was gonna die and he had to go to the emergency room and you can actually see it [a patch/bandage of sorts] in that match with Sami [Zayn], and you know, it was a crazy week because he hadn’t wrestled on WWE [TV] yet but in his first match, he was three days from recovery and every time somebody says, ‘Oh, well WWE helped him,’ no, they never offered help and it was me. So if you want to pat someone on the back, you should pat me on the back because I was the one who was there making sure he didn’t die in that hotel room."
She also spoke about the position she almost had in WWE.
"Yeah, I mean so Mike [Bennett] did [feel that way], I didn’t. I was only two months postpartum and WWE knew that we were gonna have a second baby. We had talked about it, we signed our contract with them having full knowledge — at least the Talent Relations side. So Talent Relations may not have told Vince McMahon but I know Talent Relations knew, so for me, only being two months postpartum, I was like, ‘Well crap. I wanted to finish the rest of my career out in WWE.’ I wanted to become a backstage producer. I mean Paul Heyman was trying to get me to be either his assistant or an assistant down in NXT, so I knew that was going to be the trajectory of my career, but for Mike, he wanted out, and so he wanted out but not in that way. I mean, to be released in a pandemic when there’s no work and nobody’s running shows, yeah, nobody wants to be released that way."
Aug 06 - All Elite Wrestling has added a six man tag-team match to next week's AEW Dynamite card, which has bumped the card up to six matches scheduled. American Top Team’s Dan Lambert to appear Four[...]
Aug 06 - During an interview with the Florida Sports podcast, Maria Kanellis revealed that WWE reportedly didn't do very much to help Mike Bennett with his addiction issues. "I know a lot of people like to [...]
Aug 06 - Adam Cole is still working out a deal with WWE to stay in WWE NXT, but it appears AEW reportedly has come forward and offered Cole a contract. Dave Meltzer reported that Adam Cole is working on a new[...]
Aug 06 - WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair reportedly had been under a "tremendous" WWE Ambassador contract before he had been cut loose. In a new update by The Wrestling Observer, Ric Flair was earning more money [...]
Aug 06 - It feels like Deonna Purrazzo has done everything there is to do in IMPACT Wrestling: from constant successful title defenses to winning the mixed tag-team tournament with Matt Rehwoldt. However, an u[...]
Aug 06
Peacock Added More Content Peacock has added more WWE Content to the streaming service according to PWInsider. Peacock has added Halftime Heat 2019 as well as ECW Cyberslam 1997 has been added to Peacock, The gaps continue to [...]
Aug 06 - Peacock has added more WWE Content to the streaming service according to PWInsider. Peacock has added Halftime Heat 2019 as well as ECW Cyberslam 1997 has been added to Peacock, The gaps continue to [...]
Aug 06 - Olympic wrestler Gable Steveson won gold today at the 2020 Tokyo Games. Steveson was facing off against Georgian Geno Petriashvili in the 125-kilogram freestyle category on Friday. He was down three [...]
Aug 06 - Former WWE referee Mike Chioda returned to AdFreeShows.com recently during which discussed the finish of the main event of WrestleMania 35 which was a women’s triple threat winner-take-all match[...]
Aug 06
Preview For Tonight's WWE SmackDown On FOX Tonight’s WWE SmackDown on FOX will broadcast live from the Amale Arena in Tampa, Florida. WWE has announced only one match for the show so far, Finn Balor vs. Baron Corbin. There is expected [...]
Aug 06 - Tonight’s WWE SmackDown on FOX will broadcast live from the Amale Arena in Tampa, Florida. WWE has announced only one match for the show so far, Finn Balor vs. Baron Corbin. There is expected [...]
Aug 06 - Dolph Ziggler has slammed some WWE fans as "pathetic" for complaining about part-timers like Goldberg returning and then popping when they return. Ziggler responded to a tweet put out by WWE tweet wh[...]
Aug 06 - AEW has announced that Darby Allin will be in action on next week’s AEW Dynamite on TNT. During this past Wednesday's episode, Darby Allin, Jon Moxley & Eddie Kingston won their match again[...]
Aug 06 - Following their recent debut in AEW, 2.0 (formerly Ever-Rise) spoke about what it was like going into it. Lee first spoke about their gear. “We had a feeling we would be going up to Jacksonv[...]
Aug 06
Two Title Matches Booked For IMPACT Emergence IMPACT's next big event comes on August 20th, with Impact being replaced by a special called Emergence. Two title matches have been added to the card as it stands currently. The card currently reads[...]
Aug 06 - IMPACT's next big event comes on August 20th, with Impact being replaced by a special called Emergence. Two title matches have been added to the card as it stands currently. The card currently reads[...]
Aug 06 - It is being reported by Bodyslam.net that former WWE Superstar Tony Nese and former IMPACT Knockout Kiera Hogan were backstage visiting the AEW Homecoming event this past Wednesday. It was also noted[...]
Aug 06
WWE Is Returning To Puerto Rico As part of WWE's return to touring regularly, a visit to Puerto Rico has been announced for a non-televised super show on October 2nd. The show will emanate from the José Miguel Agrelot Coliseu[...]
Aug 06 - As part of WWE's return to touring regularly, a visit to Puerto Rico has been announced for a non-televised super show on October 2nd. The show will emanate from the José Miguel Agrelot Coliseu[...]
Aug 06
Jim Ross on Vince McMahon Possibly Selling WWE On the latest edition of Grilling JR, Jim Ross spoke about his relationship with Vince McMahon. “I’ve talked to him on my birthday – January 3rd for folks that are keeping score.[...]
Aug 06 - On the latest edition of Grilling JR, Jim Ross spoke about his relationship with Vince McMahon. “I’ve talked to him on my birthday – January 3rd for folks that are keeping score.[...]
Aug 06
WWE NXT UK [8/5] Quick Results In a show that was opened with Shawn Michaels talking about how important the main event is, these are your quick results for WWE NXT UK's August 5th, 2021 episode. Blair Davenport defeated Xia Bro[...]
Aug 06 - In a show that was opened with Shawn Michaels talking about how important the main event is, these are your quick results for WWE NXT UK's August 5th, 2021 episode. Blair Davenport defeated Xia Bro[...]
Aug 06
Next Week's IMPACT (8/12) Match Card On the most recent edition of IMPACT Wrestling, four matches were announced for next week's show. They are... #1 Contenders Battle Royal: Winner Faces Kenny Omega At Emergence Tenille Dashwood vs[...]
Aug 06 - On the most recent edition of IMPACT Wrestling, four matches were announced for next week's show. They are... #1 Contenders Battle Royal: Winner Faces Kenny Omega At Emergence Tenille Dashwood vs[...]
Aug 06 - During an interview with TalkSPORT, Jordynn Grace spoke about how she wishes more women had been allowed to travel through the "forbidden door" and wrestle for other promotions. “Honestly, I [...]
Aug 05
Update on Davey Boy Smith Jr WWE Status An update has been provided on Davey Boy Smith Jr WWE Status. Before the July 16th episode of Smackdown, Smith teamed with Austin Theory to wrestle a dark match. This was Smith's first match since 20[...]
Aug 05 - An update has been provided on Davey Boy Smith Jr WWE Status. Before the July 16th episode of Smackdown, Smith teamed with Austin Theory to wrestle a dark match. This was Smith's first match since 20[...]
Aug 05 - Former WWE Announcer Renee Paquette says her WWE No Compete Clause with the WWE is almost up. Paquette spoke with Wrestling Inc recently on when she may return to Pro Wrestling and gave an update whe[...]
Aug 05
WWE Pays Tribute To Beautiful Bobby Eaton WWE issued the following statement: WWE is saddened to learn that Bobby Eaton passed away at the age of 62. A Huntsville, Alabama native, Eaton built a reputation as one of the greatest tag [...]
Aug 05 - WWE issued the following statement: WWE is saddened to learn that Bobby Eaton passed away at the age of 62. A Huntsville, Alabama native, Eaton built a reputation as one of the greatest tag [...]
Aug 05 - WrestlingNewsSource.com is looking to expand our news reporting team this summer. We're looking for people who read WNS daily and are passionate about what we do. Have you ever thought "You know[...]
Aug 05 - Fans who would like to support the family of Bobby Eaton following his death will be able to do so through GoFundMe. From GoFundMe: "Hi everyone my name is Rodney Freeman. Matt Sigmon, Kerry Morton [...]