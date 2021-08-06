Adam Cole Negotiating With WWE And AEW Reportedly Offers Adam Cole A Contract

Adam Cole is still working out a deal with WWE to stay in WWE NXT, but it appears AEW reportedly has come forward and offered Cole a contract.

Dave Meltzer reported that Adam Cole is working on a new deal with WWE, but he does have an offer from AEW.

Cole's girlfriend, AEW Women's Champion, Britt Baker is a part of AEW. Despite Baker finding success in AEW there's no indication that Adam Cole is heading to AEW. Adam Cole has been working in the WWE since 2017, all of it within WWE NXT. He's also the longest-reigning NXT Champion in the brand's history.