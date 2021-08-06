Ric Flair Reportedly Earned More With His WWE Ambassador Contract Than Being Champion In WCW

WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair reportedly had been under a "tremendous" WWE Ambassador contract before he had been cut loose.

In a new update by The Wrestling Observer, Ric Flair was earning more money being a WWE Ambassador than he made in his best years working as the World Heavyweight Champion in WCW. Flair signed his last deal in 2020.

it was revealed years ago that he had made a total of $1,954,313 over a period that included 1996, 1997, 1998, 1999 and 2000. That breaks down to $513,968 in 1996; $488,412 in 1997; $780,259 in 1998; $20,365 in 1999; $151,308 in 2000. It also breaks down to $1,881,586 in payroll; $72,018 in licensing; $709 in merchandise.