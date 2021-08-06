U.S. Wrestler Gable Steveson Wins Gold Medal at Tokyo Olympics

Olympic wrestler Gable Steveson won gold today at the 2020 Tokyo Games.

Steveson was facing off against Georgian Geno Petriashvili in the 125-kilogram freestyle category on Friday. He was down three points with 23 seconds remaining in the match.

He turned things around to score five points as time expired to pick up the gold medal for the U.S.

During a recent interview for nbcchicago.com prior to his win Gable talked about how he would like to hold a belt in WWE just like Brock Lesnar.

“For me, staying in school will be a very nice thing. Winning another national title for Minnoesta and solidifying myself as a great, and at the university is another big thing. But I don’t know. It’s all up in the air, there’s so many opportunities that have come about, but to come back to Minnesota one more time, winning again, be that person that people can come watch… it’s gonna be a wild decision. I love WWE, I love what they got and my time in there is going to come really soon and I hope to hold the belt with them for a very long time just like Brock Lesnar has.”