Dolph Ziggler Calls WWE Fans 'Pathetic' Over Their Reaction To Goldberg

Dolph Ziggler has slammed some WWE fans as "pathetic" for complaining about part-timers like Goldberg returning and then popping when they return.

Ziggler responded to a tweet put out by WWE tweet which looked back at Goldberg’s 2019 return.

"The same fans that do nothing but constantly complain online about stuff like this, legit squeal for joy when it happens. Pathetic" tweeted Ziggler.

A fan then responded, "Wasn’t this Vince pumping crowd noise through the speakers?"

Ziggler tweeted back, "Do you really believe that’s what happened here?"