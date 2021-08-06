WARNING:We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
2.0 (Formerly Ever-Rise) Talk About Their AEW Debut, New Name and More
Posted By: Joe West on Aug 06, 2021
Following their recent debut in AEW, 2.0 (formerly Ever-Rise) spoke about what it was like going into it.
Lee first spoke about their gear.
“We had a feeling we would be going up to Jacksonville, so we kind of gave her the (heads up) like, ‘Hey, maybe get stuff ready for this period of time.’ It wasn’t ready. When we found out we were going for sure, not sure we would be wrestling, but you bring your gear. That’s one of the first rules you learn. She got it done. Sue. The best.”
Parker spoke about the locker room's atmosphere.
“The boys are the boys, no matter where we’re working. For the most part, whether it’s NXT, AEW, I’m sure IMPACT is the same, it’s this group of people who have gone through, in different ways, the same path that converges. It’s the same people. We saw people we still stay in touch with and people we haven’t seen in years but you were friendly with.”
Parker also explained where the 2.0 name comes from.
“I started wrestling a few months before Matt and was teaming with Nova Cain. I started as a referee, a crooked referee, and he would take me and train me as a wrestler. We were Under Construction. As a tag team, we had a crooked ref [Matt] and we became Under Construction 2.0. The heel turn happens, so Under Construction is done. We’re just 2.0.”
Lee had some words to say about their experience in AEW so far.
“In two days, we did more than we did in two years. It takes balls to do that. Two new guys in the company, to put that trust in them on national television against three of your top guys. It takes balls.”
Parker followed up...
“Our run in NXT was what it was and we made the best of it, we had some good stuff, but it’s not being thrown into a match with the top three (faces).”
