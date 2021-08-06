Two Title Matches Booked For IMPACT Emergence
Posted By: Joe West on Aug 06, 2021
IMPACT's next big event comes on August 20th, with Impact being replaced by a special called Emergence.
Two title matches have been added to the card as it stands currently.
The card currently reads...
Impact World Championship: Kenny Omega (c) vs. TBD
Impact World Tag Team Championship: Good Brothers (c) vs. Violent by Design vs. Rich Swann & Willie Mack
X-Division Championship: Josh Alexander (c) vs. Jake Something
