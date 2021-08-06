Tickets go on sale this Monday, August 9th at 10AM eastern time.

Stars advertised for the show include WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns, WWE Champion Bobby Lashley, WWE SmackDown Women’s Champion Bianca Belair, Damian Priest, Drew McIntyre, The Mysterios and Charlotte Flair.

As part of WWE's return to touring regularly, a visit to Puerto Rico has been announced for a non-televised super show on October 2nd. The show will emanate from the José Miguel Agrelot Coliseum in San Juan.

Two Title Matches Booked For IMPACT Emergence

IMPACT's next big event comes on August 20th, with Impact being replaced by a special called Emergence. Two title matches have been added to the card[...] Aug 06 - IMPACT's next big event comes on August 20th, with Impact being replaced by a special called Emergence. Two title matches have been added to the card[...]

Former WWE Superstar and Former IMPACT Knockout Spotted Backstage at AEW Homecoming

It is being reported by Bodyslam.net that former WWE Superstar Tony Nese and former IMPACT Knockout Kiera Hogan were backstage visiting the AEW Homeco[...] Aug 06 - It is being reported by Bodyslam.net that former WWE Superstar Tony Nese and former IMPACT Knockout Kiera Hogan were backstage visiting the AEW Homeco[...]

WWE Is Returning To Puerto Rico

As part of WWE's return to touring regularly, a visit to Puerto Rico has been announced for a non-televised super show on October 2nd. The show will e[...] Aug 06 - As part of WWE's return to touring regularly, a visit to Puerto Rico has been announced for a non-televised super show on October 2nd. The show will e[...]

Jim Ross on Vince McMahon Possibly Selling WWE

On the latest edition of Grilling JR, Jim Ross spoke about his relationship with Vince McMahon. “I’ve talked to him on my birthday &nd[...] Aug 06 - On the latest edition of Grilling JR, Jim Ross spoke about his relationship with Vince McMahon. “I’ve talked to him on my birthday &nd[...]

WWE NXT UK [8/5] Quick Results

In a show that was opened with Shawn Michaels talking about how important the main event is, these are your quick results for WWE NXT UK's August 5th,[...] Aug 06 - In a show that was opened with Shawn Michaels talking about how important the main event is, these are your quick results for WWE NXT UK's August 5th,[...]

Next Week's IMPACT (8/12) Match Card

On the most recent edition of IMPACT Wrestling, four matches were announced for next week's show. They are... #1 Contenders Battle Royal: Winner F[...] Aug 06 - On the most recent edition of IMPACT Wrestling, four matches were announced for next week's show. They are... #1 Contenders Battle Royal: Winner F[...]

Jordynne Grace Wants Women To Do More Cross-Promotional Wrestling Appearances

During an interview with TalkSPORT, Jordynn Grace spoke about how she wishes more women had been allowed to travel through the "forbidden door" and wr[...] Aug 06 - During an interview with TalkSPORT, Jordynn Grace spoke about how she wishes more women had been allowed to travel through the "forbidden door" and wr[...]

Update on Davey Boy Smith Jr WWE Status

An update has been provided on Davey Boy Smith Jr WWE Status. Before the July 16th episode of Smackdown, Smith teamed with Austin Theory to wrestle a[...] Aug 05 - An update has been provided on Davey Boy Smith Jr WWE Status. Before the July 16th episode of Smackdown, Smith teamed with Austin Theory to wrestle a[...]

Former WWE Accouncer Says Her Non Compete Clause Is Almost Up

Former WWE Announcer Renee Paquette says her WWE No Compete Clause with the WWE is almost up. Paquette spoke with Wrestling Inc recently on when she [...] Aug 05 - Former WWE Announcer Renee Paquette says her WWE No Compete Clause with the WWE is almost up. Paquette spoke with Wrestling Inc recently on when she [...]

WWE Pays Tribute To Beautiful Bobby Eaton

WWE issued the following statement: WWE is saddened to learn that Bobby Eaton passed away at the age of 62. A Huntsville, Alabama native, Ea[...] Aug 05 - WWE issued the following statement: WWE is saddened to learn that Bobby Eaton passed away at the age of 62. A Huntsville, Alabama native, Ea[...]

GoFundMe Launched To Support The Family Of Bobby Eaton

Fans who would like to support the family of Bobby Eaton following his death will be able to do so through GoFundMe. From GoFundMe: "Hi everyone my [...] Aug 05 - Fans who would like to support the family of Bobby Eaton following his death will be able to do so through GoFundMe. From GoFundMe: "Hi everyone my [...]

AEW Dynamite Draws Over 1 Million Viewers For Fourth Consecutive Week

Wednesday’s special Homecoming edition of AEW Dynamite drew an average of 1.102 million viewers on TNT, according to Brandon Thurston of Wrestle[...] Aug 05 - Wednesday’s special Homecoming edition of AEW Dynamite drew an average of 1.102 million viewers on TNT, according to Brandon Thurston of Wrestle[...]

Tyler Breeze Recalls Maxing Out Credit Card To Try Out For WWE

Former WWE Superstar Tyler Breeze was a guest on the Straight Shooting podcast, and discussed when FCW was doing paid try-outs. “At the time,[...] Aug 05 - Former WWE Superstar Tyler Breeze was a guest on the Straight Shooting podcast, and discussed when FCW was doing paid try-outs. “At the time,[...]

Natalya Provides Update On When She Will Be Back In The Ring

Following her recent ankle injury, WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion Natalya has provided an update on when she expects to be back in the ring follo[...] Aug 05 - Following her recent ankle injury, WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion Natalya has provided an update on when she expects to be back in the ring follo[...]

Big WWE NXT UK Star Training At The WWE Performance Center

A former NXT UK Champion could be heading to the NXT brand in the United States. A report from PWInsider reveals NXT UK Women’s Champion Kay Le[...] Aug 05 - A former NXT UK Champion could be heading to the NXT brand in the United States. A report from PWInsider reveals NXT UK Women’s Champion Kay Le[...]

Buddy Murphy on Malakai Black: "Unfinished business."

During an interview with High Spots Sign It Live, former WWE Superstar Buddy Murphy was asked about what he wants to do next in wrestling. "Obvious[...] Aug 05 - During an interview with High Spots Sign It Live, former WWE Superstar Buddy Murphy was asked about what he wants to do next in wrestling. "Obvious[...]

Doc Gallows Speaks On Jay White's IMPACT Debut

During an interview with The Battleground Podcast, Doc Gallows spoke about the surprise IMPACT debut of NJPW star Jay White. "You have to keep it a[...] Aug 05 - During an interview with The Battleground Podcast, Doc Gallows spoke about the surprise IMPACT debut of NJPW star Jay White. "You have to keep it a[...]

Sami Zayn Doesn't Like "You Deserve It" Chants, Suggests Alternative

During an appearance on Renee Paquette's Oral Sessions, Sami Zayn had some harsh words for people who chant "You Deserve It!" at wrestling shows. "[...] Aug 05 - During an appearance on Renee Paquette's Oral Sessions, Sami Zayn had some harsh words for people who chant "You Deserve It!" at wrestling shows. "[...]

Pete Dunne's WWE Contract Is Reportedly Expiring

WNS recently reported that Adam Cole’s WWE contract recently expired, but Cole extended it through SummerSlam weekend. Fightful Select is repor[...] Aug 05 - WNS recently reported that Adam Cole’s WWE contract recently expired, but Cole extended it through SummerSlam weekend. Fightful Select is repor[...]

Dax Harwood of FTR Remembers Bobby Eaton In Heartfelt Tribute

As reported earlier, “Beautiful” Bobby Eaton passed away at the age of 62. AEW star Dax Harwood of FTR posted the following tribute to Ea[...] Aug 05 - As reported earlier, “Beautiful” Bobby Eaton passed away at the age of 62. AEW star Dax Harwood of FTR posted the following tribute to Ea[...]

Dixie Carter Makes Surprise Appearance On ROH Programming

Former TNA President Dixie Carter appeared on Ring of Honor on Wednesday. Dixie sent good luck to the participants in the ROH Women’s Title Tou[...] Aug 05 - Former TNA President Dixie Carter appeared on Ring of Honor on Wednesday. Dixie sent good luck to the participants in the ROH Women’s Title Tou[...]

Wrestling Legend "Beautiful" Bobby Eaton Has Passed Away

According to a report from the Cauliflower Alley Club, professional wrestling legend "Beautiful" Bobby Eaton has passed away at the age of 62. Consid[...] Aug 05 - According to a report from the Cauliflower Alley Club, professional wrestling legend "Beautiful" Bobby Eaton has passed away at the age of 62. Consid[...]

Memphis Wrestling Manager & Promoter Bert Prentice Passes Away

Longtime wrestling manager and promoter Bert Prentice passed away on August 4, 2021 after a battle with cancer. Prentice, who was also known as Chris[...] Aug 05 - Longtime wrestling manager and promoter Bert Prentice passed away on August 4, 2021 after a battle with cancer. Prentice, who was also known as Chris[...]