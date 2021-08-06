Jim Ross on Vince McMahon Possibly Selling WWE

On the latest edition of Grilling JR, Jim Ross spoke about his relationship with Vince McMahon.

“I’ve talked to him on my birthday – January 3rd for folks that are keeping score. But that’s about it. It’s not like we talked all the time anyways. When I was in the office, we talked every day, multiple times virtually every night like Bruce [Pritchard] is right now. It just is what it is, I’m not knocking Bruce or anybody else. We just don’t have the occasion to talk – what are we gonna talk about? You think he gives a shit how I’m doing? You think I give a shit how his workout went this morning in the gym? No. I care about his health, welfare, sanity, but other than that, I’d be lying if I go past that. So no, we don’t talk at all. Like I said, occasionally I’ll get something from him at the holidays, and then since my birthday is so close to Christmas, I always get a shoutout and I appreciate it. I do the same thing to him. August 24, I will send him a text, ‘Happy birthday, you old bastard.’ I’ll kid him about his workouts, and he’ll send me a damn videotape of him bench pressing eight thousand pounds or something. I admire him for it, man. At his age, to even go to the gym and much less workout heavy, it’s pretty damn impressive. He know if he needed something I could facilitate, I would do it. I owe him that. Vince has done a lot for me. So if there was something to facilitate to help him, I would. I don’t know what that would be now because he doesn’t need me. And luckily, because I’ve got Tony Khan, I don’t need Vince. It’s just not very regular we get to chat.”

Ross also spoke about the potential of Vince McMahon selling WWE.