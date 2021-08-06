WWE NXT UK [8/5] Quick Results

The Iron Man match was 30 minutes, and saw A-Kid just barely scrape by as he was almost pinned to tie the match.

In a show that was opened with Shawn Michaels talking about how important the main event is, these are your quick results for WWE NXT UK's August 5th, 2021 episode.

Two Title Matches Booked For IMPACT Emergence

IMPACT's next big event comes on August 20th, with Impact being replaced by a special called Emergence. Two title matches have been added to the card as it stands currently. The card currently reads[...] Aug 06 - IMPACT's next big event comes on August 20th, with Impact being replaced by a special called Emergence. Two title matches have been added to the card as it stands currently. The card currently reads[...]

Former WWE Superstar and Former IMPACT Knockout Spotted Backstage at AEW Homecoming

It is being reported by Bodyslam.net that former WWE Superstar Tony Nese and former IMPACT Knockout Kiera Hogan were backstage visiting the AEW Homecoming event this past Wednesday. It was also noted[...] Aug 06 - It is being reported by Bodyslam.net that former WWE Superstar Tony Nese and former IMPACT Knockout Kiera Hogan were backstage visiting the AEW Homecoming event this past Wednesday. It was also noted[...]

WWE Is Returning To Puerto Rico

As part of WWE's return to touring regularly, a visit to Puerto Rico has been announced for a non-televised super show on October 2nd. The show will emanate from the José Miguel Agrelot Coliseu[...] Aug 06 - As part of WWE's return to touring regularly, a visit to Puerto Rico has been announced for a non-televised super show on October 2nd. The show will emanate from the José Miguel Agrelot Coliseu[...]

Jim Ross on Vince McMahon Possibly Selling WWE

On the latest edition of Grilling JR, Jim Ross spoke about his relationship with Vince McMahon. “I’ve talked to him on my birthday – January 3rd for folks that are keeping score.[...] Aug 06 - On the latest edition of Grilling JR, Jim Ross spoke about his relationship with Vince McMahon. “I’ve talked to him on my birthday – January 3rd for folks that are keeping score.[...]

WWE NXT UK [8/5] Quick Results

Next Week's IMPACT (8/12) Match Card

On the most recent edition of IMPACT Wrestling, four matches were announced for next week's show. They are... #1 Contenders Battle Royal: Winner Faces Kenny Omega At Emergence Tenille Dashwood vs[...] Aug 06 - On the most recent edition of IMPACT Wrestling, four matches were announced for next week's show. They are... #1 Contenders Battle Royal: Winner Faces Kenny Omega At Emergence Tenille Dashwood vs[...]

Jordynne Grace Wants Women To Do More Cross-Promotional Wrestling Appearances

During an interview with TalkSPORT, Jordynn Grace spoke about how she wishes more women had been allowed to travel through the "forbidden door" and wrestle for other promotions. “Honestly, I [...] Aug 06 - During an interview with TalkSPORT, Jordynn Grace spoke about how she wishes more women had been allowed to travel through the "forbidden door" and wrestle for other promotions. “Honestly, I [...]

Update on Davey Boy Smith Jr WWE Status

An update has been provided on Davey Boy Smith Jr WWE Status. Before the July 16th episode of Smackdown, Smith teamed with Austin Theory to wrestle a dark match. This was Smith's first match since 20[...] Aug 05 - An update has been provided on Davey Boy Smith Jr WWE Status. Before the July 16th episode of Smackdown, Smith teamed with Austin Theory to wrestle a dark match. This was Smith's first match since 20[...]

Former WWE Accouncer Says Her Non Compete Clause Is Almost Up

Former WWE Announcer Renee Paquette says her WWE No Compete Clause with the WWE is almost up. Paquette spoke with Wrestling Inc recently on when she may return to Pro Wrestling and gave an update whe[...] Aug 05 - Former WWE Announcer Renee Paquette says her WWE No Compete Clause with the WWE is almost up. Paquette spoke with Wrestling Inc recently on when she may return to Pro Wrestling and gave an update whe[...]

WWE Pays Tribute To Beautiful Bobby Eaton

WWE issued the following statement: WWE is saddened to learn that Bobby Eaton passed away at the age of 62. A Huntsville, Alabama native, Eaton built a reputation as one of the greatest tag [...] Aug 05 - WWE issued the following statement: WWE is saddened to learn that Bobby Eaton passed away at the age of 62. A Huntsville, Alabama native, Eaton built a reputation as one of the greatest tag [...]

GoFundMe Launched To Support The Family Of Bobby Eaton

Fans who would like to support the family of Bobby Eaton following his death will be able to do so through GoFundMe. From GoFundMe: "Hi everyone my name is Rodney Freeman. Matt Sigmon, Kerry Morton [...] Aug 05 - Fans who would like to support the family of Bobby Eaton following his death will be able to do so through GoFundMe. From GoFundMe: "Hi everyone my name is Rodney Freeman. Matt Sigmon, Kerry Morton [...]

AEW Dynamite Draws Over 1 Million Viewers For Fourth Consecutive Week

Wednesday’s special Homecoming edition of AEW Dynamite drew an average of 1.102 million viewers on TNT, according to Brandon Thurston of Wrestlenomics. While viewership was down a notch on last[...] Aug 05 - Wednesday’s special Homecoming edition of AEW Dynamite drew an average of 1.102 million viewers on TNT, according to Brandon Thurston of Wrestlenomics. While viewership was down a notch on last[...]

Tyler Breeze Recalls Maxing Out Credit Card To Try Out For WWE

Former WWE Superstar Tyler Breeze was a guest on the Straight Shooting podcast, and discussed when FCW was doing paid try-outs. “At the time, FCW was doing paid tryouts. They weren’t se[...] Aug 05 - Former WWE Superstar Tyler Breeze was a guest on the Straight Shooting podcast, and discussed when FCW was doing paid try-outs. “At the time, FCW was doing paid tryouts. They weren’t se[...]

Natalya Provides Update On When She Will Be Back In The Ring

Following her recent ankle injury, WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion Natalya has provided an update on when she expects to be back in the ring following recent surgery. In an interview with Table T[...] Aug 05 - Following her recent ankle injury, WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion Natalya has provided an update on when she expects to be back in the ring following recent surgery. In an interview with Table T[...]

Big WWE NXT UK Star Training At The WWE Performance Center

A former NXT UK Champion could be heading to the NXT brand in the United States. A report from PWInsider reveals NXT UK Women’s Champion Kay Lee Ray has been spotted at the WWE Performance Cent[...] Aug 05 - A former NXT UK Champion could be heading to the NXT brand in the United States. A report from PWInsider reveals NXT UK Women’s Champion Kay Lee Ray has been spotted at the WWE Performance Cent[...]

Buddy Murphy on Malakai Black: "Unfinished business."

During an interview with High Spots Sign It Live, former WWE Superstar Buddy Murphy was asked about what he wants to do next in wrestling. "Obviously, there are a lot of places that interest me. I [...] Aug 05 - During an interview with High Spots Sign It Live, former WWE Superstar Buddy Murphy was asked about what he wants to do next in wrestling. "Obviously, there are a lot of places that interest me. I [...]

Doc Gallows Speaks On Jay White's IMPACT Debut

During an interview with The Battleground Podcast, Doc Gallows spoke about the surprise IMPACT debut of NJPW star Jay White. "You have to keep it a surprise because it's not an organic reaction if [...] Aug 05 - During an interview with The Battleground Podcast, Doc Gallows spoke about the surprise IMPACT debut of NJPW star Jay White. "You have to keep it a surprise because it's not an organic reaction if [...]

Sami Zayn Doesn't Like "You Deserve It" Chants, Suggests Alternative

During an appearance on Renee Paquette's Oral Sessions, Sami Zayn had some harsh words for people who chant "You Deserve It!" at wrestling shows. "My favorite chant in wrestling, 'You deserve it'. [...] Aug 05 - During an appearance on Renee Paquette's Oral Sessions, Sami Zayn had some harsh words for people who chant "You Deserve It!" at wrestling shows. "My favorite chant in wrestling, 'You deserve it'. [...]

Pete Dunne's WWE Contract Is Reportedly Expiring

WNS recently reported that Adam Cole’s WWE contract recently expired, but Cole extended it through SummerSlam weekend. Fightful Select is reporting that Pete Dunne’s contract is also set [...] Aug 05 - WNS recently reported that Adam Cole’s WWE contract recently expired, but Cole extended it through SummerSlam weekend. Fightful Select is reporting that Pete Dunne’s contract is also set [...]

Dax Harwood of FTR Remembers Bobby Eaton In Heartfelt Tribute

As reported earlier, “Beautiful” Bobby Eaton passed away at the age of 62. AEW star Dax Harwood of FTR posted the following tribute to Eaton who he respected greatly. “I know it&rs[...] Aug 05 - As reported earlier, “Beautiful” Bobby Eaton passed away at the age of 62. AEW star Dax Harwood of FTR posted the following tribute to Eaton who he respected greatly. “I know it&rs[...]

Dixie Carter Makes Surprise Appearance On ROH Programming

Former TNA President Dixie Carter appeared on Ring of Honor on Wednesday. Dixie sent good luck to the participants in the ROH Women’s Title Tournament. “Hey there, it’s Dixie Carte[...] Aug 05 - Former TNA President Dixie Carter appeared on Ring of Honor on Wednesday. Dixie sent good luck to the participants in the ROH Women’s Title Tournament. “Hey there, it’s Dixie Carte[...]

Wrestling Legend "Beautiful" Bobby Eaton Has Passed Away

According to a report from the Cauliflower Alley Club, professional wrestling legend "Beautiful" Bobby Eaton has passed away at the age of 62. Considered to be one of the greatest tag team wrestlers [...] Aug 05 - According to a report from the Cauliflower Alley Club, professional wrestling legend "Beautiful" Bobby Eaton has passed away at the age of 62. Considered to be one of the greatest tag team wrestlers [...]

Memphis Wrestling Manager & Promoter Bert Prentice Passes Away

Longtime wrestling manager and promoter Bert Prentice passed away on August 4, 2021 after a battle with cancer. Prentice, who was also known as Christopher Love, was a mainstay in the Memphis, Tennes[...] Aug 05 - Longtime wrestling manager and promoter Bert Prentice passed away on August 4, 2021 after a battle with cancer. Prentice, who was also known as Christopher Love, was a mainstay in the Memphis, Tennes[...]