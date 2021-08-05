WARNING:We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
Former WWE Accouncer Says Her Non Complete Clause Is Almost Up
Posted By: Andy Varnadore on Aug 05, 2021
Former WWE Announcer Renee Paquette says her WWE No Complete Clause with the WWE is almost up.
Paquette spoke with Wrestling Inc recently on when she may return to Pro Wrestling and gave an update when her WWE No Complete Clause will end.
On her current status: "My non-complete with WWE is almost up...I still have a good standing relationship with WWE. There's no ill-will or bad blood or anything like that."
On Remaining involved with wrestling: "I don't want to ever separate myself from professional wrestling. I know that's where my fanbase comes from; I know that's essentially going to always be my bread and butter----and I love that." Paquette stated. " I love professional wrestling, so I'm not looking to 'get away' from it by any stretch"
On Possible on signing with AEW where her husband Jon Moxley is signed: "Looking at AEW, I think there are endless opportunities of other things I could be doing, over there, if that was to be something that came up down the line. I've honestly not put much thought into it."
Update on Davey Boy Smith Jr WWE Status An update has been provided on Davey Boy Smith Jr WWE Status. Before the July 16th episode of Smackdown, Smith teamed with Austin Theory to wrestle a dark match. This was Smith's first match since 20[...]
Aug 05 - An update has been provided on Davey Boy Smith Jr WWE Status. Before the July 16th episode of Smackdown, Smith teamed with Austin Theory to wrestle a dark match. This was Smith's first match since 20[...]
Aug 05 - Former WWE Announcer Renee Paquette says her WWE No Complete Clause with the WWE is almost up. Paquette spoke with Wrestling Inc recently on when she may return to Pro Wrestling and gave an update wh[...]
Aug 05
WWE Pays Tribute To Beautiful Bobby Eaton WWE issued the following statement: WWE is saddened to learn that Bobby Eaton passed away at the age of 62. A Huntsville, Alabama native, Eaton built a reputation as one of the greatest tag [...]
Aug 05 - WWE issued the following statement: WWE is saddened to learn that Bobby Eaton passed away at the age of 62. A Huntsville, Alabama native, Eaton built a reputation as one of the greatest tag [...]
Aug 05 - WrestlingNewsSource.com is looking to expand our news reporting team this summer. We're looking for people who read WNS daily and are passionate about what we do. Have you ever thought "You know[...]
Aug 05 - Fans who would like to support the family of Bobby Eaton following his death will be able to do so through GoFundMe. From GoFundMe: "Hi everyone my name is Rodney Freeman. Matt Sigmon, Kerry Morton [...]
Aug 05 - Wednesday’s special Homecoming edition of AEW Dynamite drew an average of 1.102 million viewers on TNT, according to Brandon Thurston of Wrestlenomics. While viewership was down a notch on last[...]
Aug 05 - Following her recent ankle injury, WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion Natalya has provided an update on when she expects to be back in the ring following recent surgery. In an interview with Table T[...]
Aug 05 - A former NXT UK Champion could be heading to the NXT brand in the United States. A report from PWInsider reveals NXT UK Women’s Champion Kay Lee Ray has been spotted at the WWE Performance Cent[...]
Aug 05 - During an interview with High Spots Sign It Live, former WWE Superstar Buddy Murphy was asked about what he wants to do next in wrestling. "Obviously, there are a lot of places that interest me. I [...]
Aug 05
Doc Gallows Speaks On Jay White's IMPACT Debut During an interview with The Battleground Podcast, Doc Gallows spoke about the surprise IMPACT debut of NJPW star Jay White. "You have to keep it a surprise because it's not an organic reaction if [...]
Aug 05 - During an interview with The Battleground Podcast, Doc Gallows spoke about the surprise IMPACT debut of NJPW star Jay White. "You have to keep it a surprise because it's not an organic reaction if [...]
Aug 05 - During an appearance on Renee Paquette's Oral Sessions, Sami Zayn had some harsh words for people who chant "You Deserve It!" at wrestling shows. "My favorite chant in wrestling, 'You deserve it'. [...]
Aug 05
Pete Dunne's WWE Contract Is Reportedly Expiring WNS recently reported that Adam Cole’s WWE contract recently expired, but Cole extended it through SummerSlam weekend. Fightful Select is reporting that Pete Dunne’s contract is also set [...]
Aug 05 - WNS recently reported that Adam Cole’s WWE contract recently expired, but Cole extended it through SummerSlam weekend. Fightful Select is reporting that Pete Dunne’s contract is also set [...]
Aug 05 - According to a report from the Cauliflower Alley Club, professional wrestling legend "Beautiful" Bobby Eaton has passed away at the age of 62. Considered to be one of the greatest tag team wrestlers [...]
Aug 05 - Longtime wrestling manager and promoter Bert Prentice passed away on August 4, 2021 after a battle with cancer. Prentice, who was also known as Christopher Love, was a mainstay in the Memphis, Tennes[...]
Aug 04
Cody Rhodes Teases His Retirement On AEW Dynamite In the main event on tonight's 'Homcoming' edition of AEW Dynamite, Cody Rhodes lost to Malakai Black. Following the match a beaten down and emotional Cody Rhodes cut a promo teasing that he was goin[...]
Aug 04 - In the main event on tonight's 'Homcoming' edition of AEW Dynamite, Cody Rhodes lost to Malakai Black. Following the match a beaten down and emotional Cody Rhodes cut a promo teasing that he was goin[...]
Aug 04 - AEW has announced the following for next Wednesday’s episode of Dynamite on TNT. - Chris Jericho vs. Wardlow w/special guest referee MJF- Nyla Rose vs. Kris Statlander- The Good Brothers vs. Th[...]
Aug 04
MLW Signs A Big Deal With Streaming Service MLW has reportedly signed a deal with a streaming service, according to PWInsider. The deal will be officially announced by the end of the summer. The deal is reportedly a “big one” for M[...]
Aug 04 - MLW has reportedly signed a deal with a streaming service, according to PWInsider. The deal will be officially announced by the end of the summer. The deal is reportedly a “big one” for M[...]
Aug 04 - During the 'Homecoming' AEW Dynamite, Tony Schiavone interviewed Dr. Britt Baker when Red Velvet walked out to issue a challenge for next week. Baker accepted the challenge for AEW Rampage next week [...]
Aug 04
AEW Rampage Commentary Team Revealed Taz, Excalibur, Chris Jericho, and Mark Henry were announced as the official broadcast team for AEW Rampage which will premiere on August 13. CM Punk is heavily rumored to be making an appearance on [...]
Aug 04 - Taz, Excalibur, Chris Jericho, and Mark Henry were announced as the official broadcast team for AEW Rampage which will premiere on August 13. CM Punk is heavily rumored to be making an appearance on [...]
Aug 04 - The legendary luchador Juventud Guerrera made his AEW debut during the special “Homecoming” episode of Dynamite on TNT tonight. Guerrera went up against his old rival Chris Jericho in his[...]
Aug 04 - WrestlingNewsSource.com is looking to expand our news reporting team this summer. We're looking for people who read WNS daily and are passionate about what we do. Have you ever thought "You know[...]
Aug 04 - During last week's AEW’s Fight For The Fallen edition of Dynamite Cash Wheeler suffered a really nasty injury. Wheeler suffered a significant laceration to his right forearm during FTR’s [...]