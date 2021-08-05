Former WWE Accouncer Says Her Non Complete Clause Is Almost Up

Former WWE Announcer Renee Paquette says her WWE No Complete Clause with the WWE is almost up.

Paquette spoke with Wrestling Inc recently on when she may return to Pro Wrestling and gave an update when her WWE No Complete Clause will end.

On her current status: "My non-complete with WWE is almost up...I still have a good standing relationship with WWE. There's no ill-will or bad blood or anything like that."

On Remaining involved with wrestling: "I don't want to ever separate myself from professional wrestling. I know that's where my fanbase comes from; I know that's essentially going to always be my bread and butter----and I love that." Paquette stated. " I love professional wrestling, so I'm not looking to 'get away' from it by any stretch"

On Possible on signing with AEW where her husband Jon Moxley is signed: "Looking at AEW, I think there are endless opportunities of other things I could be doing, over there, if that was to be something that came up down the line. I've honestly not put much thought into it."