WrestlingNewsSource.com Is Looking For News Reporters To Join Our Team

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Aug 05, 2021
WrestlingNewsSource.com is looking to expand our news reporting team this summer. We're looking for people who read WNS daily and are passionate about what we do.
Have you ever thought "You know what, I could provide news and event coverage in a fast, reliable, and informative manner", well now is your chance to join our team!
The role will require you to report on the key happenings from whatever show you choose to cover, ensuring you're reporting on all the big results, returns, debuts, and surprises as they take place during the live broadcasts.
Your coverage must be all written by you in a clear, informative, and easy-to-understand format.
Roles available:
Event Roles
- Tuesday - WWE NXT on USA Network - Wednesday - AEW Dynamite on TNT *Position Filled* - Thursday - IMPACT Wrestling on AXS TV - Friday - SmackDown on FOX - Friday - AEW Rampage on TNT *Position Filled*
General Roles
- Daily news reporter - Come report on all the big news from all the top sources.
- Instagram coverage person - We're looking for somebody who can help cover all the big happenings on our official Instagram, @wrestlingnewssource.
- Tweeter for @WNSource - Do you enjoy Twitter? We need somebody to help create fun and interactive posts during live weekly television and other times.
How to apply:
If you’re interested in any of the roles, please email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com, with the subject line "I would like to join WNS!" and indicate which show(s) you would like to cover on a weekly basis, also include a brief overview of why you would be an ideal candidate for the role, samples of previous writing work, and anything else you think will support your application.
Important:
Please DO NOT apply if you're unable to commit to being around for the show you have chosen to cover. The role will require a weekly commitment for the full duration of the show and a reliable means to watch the live broadcast.
All roles are voluntary, but you'll be joining a strong and supportive team, with your work being viewed by hundreds of thousands of readers each and every week!
WNS reads all applications but due to volume is unable to respond to everybody. If you're successful we will contact you back via email.
Aug 05 - Fans who would like to support the family of Bobby Eaton following his death will be able to do so through GoFundMe. From GoFundMe: "Hi everyone my name is Rodney Freeman. Matt Sigmon, Kerry Morton [...]
Aug 05 - Wednesday’s special Homecoming edition of AEW Dynamite drew an average of 1.102 million viewers on TNT, according to Brandon Thurston of Wrestlenomics. While viewership was down a notch on last[...]
Aug 05 - Following her recent ankle injury, WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion Natalya has provided an update on when she expects to be back in the ring following recent surgery. In an interview with Table T[...]
Aug 05 - A former NXT UK Champion could be heading to the NXT brand in the United States. A report from PWInsider reveals NXT UK Women’s Champion Kay Lee Ray has been spotted at the WWE Performance Cent[...]
Aug 05 - During an interview with High Spots Sign It Live, former WWE Superstar Buddy Murphy was asked about what he wants to do next in wrestling. "Obviously, there are a lot of places that interest me. I [...]
Doc Gallows Speaks On Jay White's IMPACT Debut During an interview with The Battleground Podcast, Doc Gallows spoke about the surprise IMPACT debut of NJPW star Jay White. "You have to keep it a surprise because it's not an organic reaction if [...]
Aug 05 - During an appearance on Renee Paquette's Oral Sessions, Sami Zayn had some harsh words for people who chant "You Deserve It!" at wrestling shows. "My favorite chant in wrestling, 'You deserve it'. [...]
Pete Dunne's WWE Contract Is Reportedly Expiring WNS recently reported that Adam Cole’s WWE contract recently expired, but Cole extended it through SummerSlam weekend. Fightful Select is reporting that Pete Dunne’s contract is also set [...]
Aug 05 - According to a report from the Cauliflower Alley Club, professional wrestling legend "Beautiful" Bobby Eaton has passed away at the age of 62. Considered to be one of the greatest tag team wrestlers [...]
Aug 05 - Longtime wrestling manager and promoter Bert Prentice passed away on August 4, 2021 after a battle with cancer. Prentice, who was also known as Christopher Love, was a mainstay in the Memphis, Tennes[...]
Cody Rhodes Teases His Retirement On AEW Dynamite In the main event on tonight's 'Homcoming' edition of AEW Dynamite, Cody Rhodes lost to Malakai Black. Following the match a beaten down and emotional Cody Rhodes cut a promo teasing that he was goin[...]
Aug 04 - AEW has announced the following for next Wednesday’s episode of Dynamite on TNT. - Chris Jericho vs. Wardlow w/special guest referee MJF- Nyla Rose vs. Kris Statlander- The Good Brothers vs. Th[...]
MLW Signs A Big Deal With Streaming Service MLW has reportedly signed a deal with a streaming service, according to PWInsider. The deal will be officially announced by the end of the summer. The deal is reportedly a “big one” for M[...]
Aug 04 - During the 'Homecoming' AEW Dynamite, Tony Schiavone interviewed Dr. Britt Baker when Red Velvet walked out to issue a challenge for next week. Baker accepted the challenge for AEW Rampage next week [...]
AEW Rampage Commentary Team Revealed Taz, Excalibur, Chris Jericho, and Mark Henry were announced as the official broadcast team for AEW Rampage which will premiere on August 13. CM Punk is heavily rumored to be making an appearance on [...]
Aug 04 - The legendary luchador Juventud Guerrera made his AEW debut during the special “Homecoming” episode of Dynamite on TNT tonight. Guerrera went up against his old rival Chris Jericho in his[...]
Aug 04 - During last week's AEW’s Fight For The Fallen edition of Dynamite Cash Wheeler suffered a really nasty injury. Wheeler suffered a significant laceration to his right forearm during FTR’s [...]
Aug 04 - Prior to tonight's AEW Dynamite 'Homecoming' special on TNT, the company put up a graphic on the big screen inside Daily's Place in Downtown Jacksonville, Florida reminding those in attendance how the[...]
Aug 04 - Bray Wyatt's WWE release on July 31 sent shockwaves through the pro wrestling world after his long tenure with the company as a main event name. His release came after a period of time off WWE televi[...]
Fandango and Jon Moxley Were Almost In 3MB Former WWE Superstar Fandango has revealed he and Jon Moxley (Dean Ambrose in WWE) could have almost been in the 3MB group. Fandango explained on the Such Good Shoot podcast. “So at t[...]
