GoFundMe Launched To Support The Family Of Bobby Eaton

"Hi everyone my name is Rodney Freeman. Matt Sigmon, Kerry Morton and myself have set this up to raise money for Bobby Eatons funeral costs. Bobby like most former pro wrestlers passed away with little to nothing. He had no insurance and no money to help with anything like this. His death was completely unexpected. Bobby Eaton was one half of the Midnight Express and performed all over the world during the 80’s and 90’s. All the money raised will go directly to his daughter Taryn Priscilla Eaton. We will update this page accordingly over the next couple days. Thank you."

Fans who would like to support the family of Bobby Eaton following his death will be able to do so through GoFundMe.

WrestlingNewsSource.com is looking to expand our news reporting team this summer. We're looking for people who read WNS daily and are passionate about what we do. Have you ever thought "You know[...] Aug 05 - WrestlingNewsSource.com is looking to expand our news reporting team this summer. We're looking for people who read WNS daily and are passionate about what we do. Have you ever thought "You know[...]

Fans who would like to support the family of Bobby Eaton following his death will be able to do so through GoFundMe. From GoFundMe:

AEW Dynamite Draws Over 1 Million Viewers For Fourth Consecutive Week

Wednesday’s special Homecoming edition of AEW Dynamite drew an average of 1.102 million viewers on TNT, according to Brandon Thurston of Wrestlenomics. While viewership was down a notch on last[...] Aug 05 - Wednesday’s special Homecoming edition of AEW Dynamite drew an average of 1.102 million viewers on TNT, according to Brandon Thurston of Wrestlenomics. While viewership was down a notch on last[...]

Tyler Breeze Recalls Maxing Out Credit Card To Try Out For WWE

Former WWE Superstar Tyler Breeze was a guest on the Straight Shooting podcast, and discussed when FCW was doing paid try-outs. “At the time, FCW was doing paid tryouts. They weren’t se[...] Aug 05 - Former WWE Superstar Tyler Breeze was a guest on the Straight Shooting podcast, and discussed when FCW was doing paid try-outs. “At the time, FCW was doing paid tryouts. They weren’t se[...]

Natalya Provides Update On When She Will Be Back In The Ring

Following her recent ankle injury, WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion Natalya has provided an update on when she expects to be back in the ring following recent surgery. In an interview with Table T[...] Aug 05 - Following her recent ankle injury, WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion Natalya has provided an update on when she expects to be back in the ring following recent surgery. In an interview with Table T[...]

Big WWE NXT UK Star Training At The WWE Performance Center

A former NXT UK Champion could be heading to the NXT brand in the United States. A report from PWInsider reveals NXT UK Women’s Champion Kay Lee Ray has been spotted at the WWE Performance Cent[...] Aug 05 - A former NXT UK Champion could be heading to the NXT brand in the United States. A report from PWInsider reveals NXT UK Women’s Champion Kay Lee Ray has been spotted at the WWE Performance Cent[...]

Buddy Murphy on Malakai Black: "Unfinished business."

During an interview with High Spots Sign It Live, former WWE Superstar Buddy Murphy was asked about what he wants to do next in wrestling. "Obviously, there are a lot of places that interest me. I [...] Aug 05 - During an interview with High Spots Sign It Live, former WWE Superstar Buddy Murphy was asked about what he wants to do next in wrestling. "Obviously, there are a lot of places that interest me. I [...]

Doc Gallows Speaks On Jay White's IMPACT Debut

During an interview with The Battleground Podcast, Doc Gallows spoke about the surprise IMPACT debut of NJPW star Jay White. "You have to keep it a surprise because it's not an organic reaction if [...] Aug 05 - During an interview with The Battleground Podcast, Doc Gallows spoke about the surprise IMPACT debut of NJPW star Jay White. "You have to keep it a surprise because it's not an organic reaction if [...]

Sami Zayn Doesn't Like "You Deserve It" Chants, Suggests Alternative

During an appearance on Renee Paquette's Oral Sessions, Sami Zayn had some harsh words for people who chant "You Deserve It!" at wrestling shows. "My favorite chant in wrestling, 'You deserve it'. [...] Aug 05 - During an appearance on Renee Paquette's Oral Sessions, Sami Zayn had some harsh words for people who chant "You Deserve It!" at wrestling shows. "My favorite chant in wrestling, 'You deserve it'. [...]

Pete Dunne's WWE Contract Is Reportedly Expiring

WNS recently reported that Adam Cole’s WWE contract recently expired, but Cole extended it through SummerSlam weekend. Fightful Select is reporting that Pete Dunne’s contract is also set [...] Aug 05 - WNS recently reported that Adam Cole’s WWE contract recently expired, but Cole extended it through SummerSlam weekend. Fightful Select is reporting that Pete Dunne’s contract is also set [...]

Dax Harwood of FTR Remembers Bobby Eaton In Heartfelt Tribute

As reported earlier, “Beautiful” Bobby Eaton passed away at the age of 62. AEW star Dax Harwood of FTR posted the following tribute to Eaton who he respected greatly. “I know it&rs[...] Aug 05 - As reported earlier, “Beautiful” Bobby Eaton passed away at the age of 62. AEW star Dax Harwood of FTR posted the following tribute to Eaton who he respected greatly. “I know it&rs[...]

Dixie Carter Makes Surprise Appearance On ROH Programming

Former TNA President Dixie Carter appeared on Ring of Honor on Wednesday. Dixie sent good luck to the participants in the ROH Women’s Title Tournament. “Hey there, it’s Dixie Carte[...] Aug 05 - Former TNA President Dixie Carter appeared on Ring of Honor on Wednesday. Dixie sent good luck to the participants in the ROH Women’s Title Tournament. “Hey there, it’s Dixie Carte[...]

Wrestling Legend "Beautiful" Bobby Eaton Has Passed Away

According to a report from the Cauliflower Alley Club, professional wrestling legend "Beautiful" Bobby Eaton has passed away at the age of 62. Considered to be one of the greatest tag team wrestlers [...] Aug 05 - According to a report from the Cauliflower Alley Club, professional wrestling legend "Beautiful" Bobby Eaton has passed away at the age of 62. Considered to be one of the greatest tag team wrestlers [...]

Memphis Wrestling Manager & Promoter Bert Prentice Passes Away

Longtime wrestling manager and promoter Bert Prentice passed away on August 4, 2021 after a battle with cancer. Prentice, who was also known as Christopher Love, was a mainstay in the Memphis, Tennes[...] Aug 05 - Longtime wrestling manager and promoter Bert Prentice passed away on August 4, 2021 after a battle with cancer. Prentice, who was also known as Christopher Love, was a mainstay in the Memphis, Tennes[...]

Cody Rhodes Teases His Retirement On AEW Dynamite

In the main event on tonight's 'Homcoming' edition of AEW Dynamite, Cody Rhodes lost to Malakai Black. Following the match a beaten down and emotional Cody Rhodes cut a promo teasing that he was goin[...] Aug 04 - In the main event on tonight's 'Homcoming' edition of AEW Dynamite, Cody Rhodes lost to Malakai Black. Following the match a beaten down and emotional Cody Rhodes cut a promo teasing that he was goin[...]

Several Matches Announced For Next Week’s AEW Dynamite On TNT

AEW has announced the following for next Wednesday’s episode of Dynamite on TNT. - Chris Jericho vs. Wardlow w/special guest referee MJF- Nyla Rose vs. Kris Statlander- The Good Brothers vs. Th[...] Aug 04 - AEW has announced the following for next Wednesday’s episode of Dynamite on TNT. - Chris Jericho vs. Wardlow w/special guest referee MJF- Nyla Rose vs. Kris Statlander- The Good Brothers vs. Th[...]

MLW Signs A Big Deal With Streaming Service

MLW has reportedly signed a deal with a streaming service, according to PWInsider. The deal will be officially announced by the end of the summer. The deal is reportedly a “big one” for M[...] Aug 04 - MLW has reportedly signed a deal with a streaming service, according to PWInsider. The deal will be officially announced by the end of the summer. The deal is reportedly a “big one” for M[...]

AEW Women’s World Title Set For AEW Rampage Debut Episode

During the 'Homecoming' AEW Dynamite, Tony Schiavone interviewed Dr. Britt Baker when Red Velvet walked out to issue a challenge for next week. Baker accepted the challenge for AEW Rampage next week [...] Aug 04 - During the 'Homecoming' AEW Dynamite, Tony Schiavone interviewed Dr. Britt Baker when Red Velvet walked out to issue a challenge for next week. Baker accepted the challenge for AEW Rampage next week [...]

AEW Rampage Commentary Team Revealed

Taz, Excalibur, Chris Jericho, and Mark Henry were announced as the official broadcast team for AEW Rampage which will premiere on August 13. CM Punk is heavily rumored to be making an appearance on [...] Aug 04 - Taz, Excalibur, Chris Jericho, and Mark Henry were announced as the official broadcast team for AEW Rampage which will premiere on August 13. CM Punk is heavily rumored to be making an appearance on [...]

Chris Jericho Defeats Juventud Guerrera, MJF Reveals Jericho's Fourth ‘Labour’

The legendary luchador Juventud Guerrera made his AEW debut during the special “Homecoming” episode of Dynamite on TNT tonight. Guerrera went up against his old rival Chris Jericho in his[...] Aug 04 - The legendary luchador Juventud Guerrera made his AEW debut during the special “Homecoming” episode of Dynamite on TNT tonight. Guerrera went up against his old rival Chris Jericho in his[...]

WrestlingNewsSource.com is looking to expand our news reporting team this summer. We're looking for people who read WNS daily and are passionate about what we do. Have you ever thought "You know[...] Aug 04 - WrestlingNewsSource.com is looking to expand our news reporting team this summer. We're looking for people who read WNS daily and are passionate about what we do. Have you ever thought "You know[...]

Cash Wheeler Breaks Silence Following Nasty Injury, 'I Don't Know When I'll Be Cleared'

During last week's AEW’s Fight For The Fallen edition of Dynamite Cash Wheeler suffered a really nasty injury. Wheeler suffered a significant laceration to his right forearm during FTR’s [...] Aug 04 - During last week's AEW’s Fight For The Fallen edition of Dynamite Cash Wheeler suffered a really nasty injury. Wheeler suffered a significant laceration to his right forearm during FTR’s [...]

AEW Introduces 'Fan Code Of Conduct' Prior To Tonight's Dynamite

Prior to tonight's AEW Dynamite 'Homecoming' special on TNT, the company put up a graphic on the big screen inside Daily's Place in Downtown Jacksonville, Florida reminding those in attendance how the[...] Aug 04 - Prior to tonight's AEW Dynamite 'Homecoming' special on TNT, the company put up a graphic on the big screen inside Daily's Place in Downtown Jacksonville, Florida reminding those in attendance how the[...]

Bray Wyatt Was Cleared To Wrestle Two Days Before WWE Release

Bray Wyatt's WWE release on July 31 sent shockwaves through the pro wrestling world after his long tenure with the company as a main event name. His release came after a period of time off WWE televi[...] Aug 04 - Bray Wyatt's WWE release on July 31 sent shockwaves through the pro wrestling world after his long tenure with the company as a main event name. His release came after a period of time off WWE televi[...]