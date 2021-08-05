Natalya Provides Update On When She Will Be Back In The Ring

Following her recent ankle injury, WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion Natalya has provided an update on when she expects to be back in the ring following recent surgery.

In an interview with Table Talk, Natalya noted she didn’t break a bone, but still required ankle surgery:

“I am two days away from running on the treadmill, so I’m very excited about that. I had screws and stuff drilled into my bone. There were no broken bones, but it needed surgery. For some weird reason, I didn’t feel any pain. And I think it was because we were with fans… hopefully soon. For me, just to be totally transparent, the surgery was Friday. I was walking with no crutches three days later.”

“I probably have another week before I get my stitches out. I’ve gotta let my bone heal a little bit. But probably in the next little bit, probably under a month, we’ll see, obviously I still have to get a doctor’s clearance.”