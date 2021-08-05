WARNING:We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
Natalya Provides Update On When She Will Be Back In The Ring
Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Aug 05, 2021
Following her recent ankle injury, WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion Natalya has provided an update on when she expects to be back in the ring following recent surgery.
In an interview with Table Talk, Natalya noted she didn’t break a bone, but still required ankle surgery:
“I am two days away from running on the treadmill, so I’m very excited about that. I had screws and stuff drilled into my bone. There were no broken bones, but it needed surgery. For some weird reason, I didn’t feel any pain. And I think it was because we were with fans… hopefully soon. For me, just to be totally transparent, the surgery was Friday. I was walking with no crutches three days later.”
“I probably have another week before I get my stitches out. I’ve gotta let my bone heal a little bit. But probably in the next little bit, probably under a month, we’ll see, obviously I still have to get a doctor’s clearance.”
Aug 05 - Following her recent ankle injury, WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion Natalya has provided an update on when she expects to be back in the ring following recent surgery. In an interview with Table T[...]
Aug 05 - A former NXT UK Champion could be heading to the NXT brand in the United States. A report from PWInsider reveals NXT UK Women’s Champion Kay Lee Ray has been spotted at the WWE Performance Cent[...]
Aug 05 - During an interview with High Spots Sign It Live, former WWE Superstar Buddy Murphy was asked about what he wants to do next in wrestling. "Obviously, there are a lot of places that interest me. I [...]
Aug 05
Doc Gallows Speaks On Jay White's IMPACT Debut During an interview with The Battleground Podcast, Doc Gallows spoke about the surprise IMPACT debut of NJPW star Jay White. "You have to keep it a surprise because it's not an organic reaction if [...]
Aug 05 - During an interview with The Battleground Podcast, Doc Gallows spoke about the surprise IMPACT debut of NJPW star Jay White. "You have to keep it a surprise because it's not an organic reaction if [...]
Aug 05 - During an appearance on Renee Paquette's Oral Sessions, Sami Zayn had some harsh words for people who chant "You Deserve It!" at wrestling shows. "My favorite chant in wrestling, 'You deserve it'. [...]
Aug 05
Pete Dunne's WWE Contract Is Reportedly Expiring WNS recently reported that Adam Cole’s WWE contract recently expired, but Cole extended it through SummerSlam weekend. Fightful Select is reporting that Pete Dunne’s contract is also set [...]
Aug 05 - WNS recently reported that Adam Cole’s WWE contract recently expired, but Cole extended it through SummerSlam weekend. Fightful Select is reporting that Pete Dunne’s contract is also set [...]
Aug 05 - According to a report from the Cauliflower Alley Club, professional wrestling legend "Beautiful" Bobby Eaton has passed away at the age of 62. Considered to be one of the greatest tag team wrestlers [...]
Aug 05 - Longtime wrestling manager and promoter Bert Prentice passed away on August 4, 2021 after a battle with cancer. Prentice, who was also known as Christopher Love, was a mainstay in the Memphis, Tennes[...]
Aug 04
Cody Rhodes Teases His Retirement On AEW Dynamite In the main event on tonight's 'Homcoming' edition of AEW Dynamite, Cody Rhodes lost to Malakai Black. Following the match a beaten down and emotional Cody Rhodes cut a promo teasing that he was goin[...]
Aug 04 - In the main event on tonight's 'Homcoming' edition of AEW Dynamite, Cody Rhodes lost to Malakai Black. Following the match a beaten down and emotional Cody Rhodes cut a promo teasing that he was goin[...]
Aug 04 - AEW has announced the following for next Wednesday’s episode of Dynamite on TNT. - Chris Jericho vs. Wardlow w/special guest referee MJF- Nyla Rose vs. Kris Statlander- The Good Brothers vs. Th[...]
Aug 04
MLW Signs A Big Deal With Streaming Service MLW has reportedly signed a deal with a streaming service, according to PWInsider. The deal will be officially announced by the end of the summer. The deal is reportedly a “big one” for M[...]
Aug 04 - MLW has reportedly signed a deal with a streaming service, according to PWInsider. The deal will be officially announced by the end of the summer. The deal is reportedly a “big one” for M[...]
Aug 04 - During the 'Homecoming' AEW Dynamite, Tony Schiavone interviewed Dr. Britt Baker when Red Velvet walked out to issue a challenge for next week. Baker accepted the challenge for AEW Rampage next week [...]
Aug 04
AEW Rampage Commentary Team Revealed Taz, Excalibur, Chris Jericho, and Mark Henry were announced as the official broadcast team for AEW Rampage which will premiere on August 13. CM Punk is heavily rumored to be making an appearance on [...]
Aug 04 - Taz, Excalibur, Chris Jericho, and Mark Henry were announced as the official broadcast team for AEW Rampage which will premiere on August 13. CM Punk is heavily rumored to be making an appearance on [...]
Aug 04 - The legendary luchador Juventud Guerrera made his AEW debut during the special “Homecoming” episode of Dynamite on TNT tonight. Guerrera went up against his old rival Chris Jericho in his[...]
Aug 04 - WrestlingNewsSource.com is looking to expand our news reporting team this summer. We're looking for people who read WNS daily and are passionate about what we do. Have you ever thought "You know[...]
Aug 04 - During last week's AEW’s Fight For The Fallen edition of Dynamite Cash Wheeler suffered a really nasty injury. Wheeler suffered a significant laceration to his right forearm during FTR’s [...]
Aug 04 - Prior to tonight's AEW Dynamite 'Homecoming' special on TNT, the company put up a graphic on the big screen inside Daily's Place in Downtown Jacksonville, Florida reminding those in attendance how the[...]
Aug 04 - Bray Wyatt's WWE release on July 31 sent shockwaves through the pro wrestling world after his long tenure with the company as a main event name. His release came after a period of time off WWE televi[...]
Aug 04
Fandango and Jon Moxley Were Almost In 3MB Former WWE Superstar Fandango has revealed he and Jon Moxley (Dean Ambrose in WWE) could have almost been in the 3MB group. Fandango explained on the Such Good Shoot podcast. “So at t[...]
Aug 04 - Former WWE Superstar Fandango has revealed he and Jon Moxley (Dean Ambrose in WWE) could have almost been in the 3MB group. Fandango explained on the Such Good Shoot podcast. “So at t[...]
Aug 04
Jim Ross Hopes AEW Will Sign CM Punk During the latest edition of his "Grilling JR" podcast, WWE Hall of Fame legend and current AEW commentator Jim Ross commented on the possibility of CM Punk coming to AEW. “I hope we sign him. [...]
Aug 04 - During the latest edition of his "Grilling JR" podcast, WWE Hall of Fame legend and current AEW commentator Jim Ross commented on the possibility of CM Punk coming to AEW. “I hope we sign him. [...]
Aug 04 - AEW star Malakai Black (Aleister Black in WWE) recently appeared on the Talk Is Jericho podcast, where he revealed that he felt a disconnect with Vince McMahon upon his most recent return. “I h[...]
Aug 04 - All Elite Wrestling is to debut another form WWE Superstar very soon. In a report from Fightful Select, they reveal the plan is for Ruby Soho (Ruby Riott in WWE) to join their women's roster. R[...]