Buddy Murphy on Malakai Black: "Unfinished business."
Posted By: Joe West on Aug 05, 2021
During an interview with High Spots Sign It Live, former WWE Superstar Buddy Murphy was asked about what he wants to do next in wrestling.
"Obviously, there are a lot of places that interest me. I have friends in all the places. We'll see what happens."
It was suggested that Murphy should join Malakai Black and Brody King, who had previously united at PWG Mystery Vortex, Murphy said the following:
"The three of us? Wherever [Malakai Black] is, there's going to be friction. If he wants to come to me, he can come or I'll go to him. Unfinished business."
Murphy was also asked about his dream opponent.
"I want to wrestle Dolph [Ziggler], which I never got to do, which sucked. We did a little exchange in the Andre The Giant Battle Royal, which I made sure I got. He's so good in the ring and I don't think he gets the appreciation for how good he is."
