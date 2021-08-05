Buddy Murphy on Malakai Black: "Unfinished business."

During an interview with High Spots Sign It Live, former WWE Superstar Buddy Murphy was asked about what he wants to do next in wrestling.

"Obviously, there are a lot of places that interest me. I have friends in all the places. We'll see what happens."

It was suggested that Murphy should join Malakai Black and Brody King, who had previously united at PWG Mystery Vortex, Murphy said the following:

"The three of us? Wherever [Malakai Black] is, there's going to be friction. If he wants to come to me, he can come or I'll go to him. Unfinished business."

Murphy was also asked about his dream opponent.