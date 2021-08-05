WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

Buddy Murphy on Malakai Black: "Unfinished business."

Posted By: Joe West on Aug 05, 2021

Buddy Murphy on Malakai Black: "Unfinished business."

During an interview with High Spots Sign It Live, former WWE Superstar Buddy Murphy was asked about what he wants to do next in wrestling.

"Obviously, there are a lot of places that interest me. I have friends in all the places. We'll see what happens."

It was suggested that Murphy should join Malakai Black and Brody King, who had previously united at PWG Mystery Vortex, Murphy said the following:

"The three of us? Wherever [Malakai Black] is, there's going to be friction. If he wants to come to me, he can come or I'll go to him. Unfinished business."

Murphy was also asked about his dream opponent.

"I want to wrestle Dolph [Ziggler], which I never got to do, which sucked. We did a little exchange in the Andre The Giant Battle Royal, which I made sure I got. He's so good in the ring and I don't think he gets the appreciation for how good he is."

Source: Fightful.com
>>> Jump To Comments Tags: #buddy murphy #malakai black
https://wrestlr.me/69501/  

Post Your Comments...

 

» More News From This Feed

Aug 05
Tyler Breeze Recalls Maxing Out Credit Card To Try Out For WWE
Former WWE Superstar Tyler Breeze was a guest on the Straight Shooting podcast, and discussed when FCW was doing paid try-outs. “At the time,[...]
Aug 05 - Former WWE Superstar Tyler Breeze was a guest on the Straight Shooting podcast, and discussed when FCW was doing paid try-outs. “At the time,[...]
Aug 05
Natalya Provides Update On When She Will Be Back In The Ring
Following her recent ankle injury, WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion Natalya has provided an update on when she expects to be back in the ring follo[...]
Aug 05 - Following her recent ankle injury, WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion Natalya has provided an update on when she expects to be back in the ring follo[...]
Aug 05
Big WWE NXT UK Star Training At The WWE Performance Center
A former NXT UK Champion could be heading to the NXT brand in the United States. A report from PWInsider reveals NXT UK Women’s Champion Kay Le[...]
Aug 05 - A former NXT UK Champion could be heading to the NXT brand in the United States. A report from PWInsider reveals NXT UK Women’s Champion Kay Le[...]
Aug 05
Buddy Murphy on Malakai Black: "Unfinished business."
During an interview with High Spots Sign It Live, former WWE Superstar Buddy Murphy was asked about what he wants to do next in wrestling. "Obvious[...]
Aug 05 - During an interview with High Spots Sign It Live, former WWE Superstar Buddy Murphy was asked about what he wants to do next in wrestling. "Obvious[...]
Aug 05
Doc Gallows Speaks On Jay White's IMPACT Debut
During an interview with The Battleground Podcast, Doc Gallows spoke about the surprise IMPACT debut of NJPW star Jay White. "You have to keep it a[...]
Aug 05 - During an interview with The Battleground Podcast, Doc Gallows spoke about the surprise IMPACT debut of NJPW star Jay White. "You have to keep it a[...]
Aug 05
Sami Zayn Doesn't Like "You Deserve It" Chants, Suggests Alternative
During an appearance on Renee Paquette's Oral Sessions, Sami Zayn had some harsh words for people who chant "You Deserve It!" at wrestling shows. "[...]
Aug 05 - During an appearance on Renee Paquette's Oral Sessions, Sami Zayn had some harsh words for people who chant "You Deserve It!" at wrestling shows. "[...]
Aug 05
Pete Dunne's WWE Contract Is Reportedly Expiring
WNS recently reported that Adam Cole’s WWE contract recently expired, but Cole extended it through SummerSlam weekend. Fightful Select is repor[...]
Aug 05 - WNS recently reported that Adam Cole’s WWE contract recently expired, but Cole extended it through SummerSlam weekend. Fightful Select is repor[...]
Aug 05
Dax Harwood of FTR Remembers Bobby Eaton In Heartfelt Tribute
As reported earlier, “Beautiful” Bobby Eaton passed away at the age of 62. AEW star Dax Harwood of FTR posted the following tribute to Ea[...]
Aug 05 - As reported earlier, “Beautiful” Bobby Eaton passed away at the age of 62. AEW star Dax Harwood of FTR posted the following tribute to Ea[...]
Aug 05
Dixie Carter Makes Surprise Appearance On ROH Programming
Former TNA President Dixie Carter appeared on Ring of Honor on Wednesday. Dixie sent good luck to the participants in the ROH Women’s Title Tou[...]
Aug 05 - Former TNA President Dixie Carter appeared on Ring of Honor on Wednesday. Dixie sent good luck to the participants in the ROH Women’s Title Tou[...]
Aug 05
Wrestling Legend "Beautiful" Bobby Eaton Has Passed Away
According to a report from the Cauliflower Alley Club, professional wrestling legend "Beautiful" Bobby Eaton has passed away at the age of 62. Consid[...]
Aug 05 - According to a report from the Cauliflower Alley Club, professional wrestling legend "Beautiful" Bobby Eaton has passed away at the age of 62. Consid[...]
Aug 05
Memphis Wrestling Manager & Promoter Bert Prentice Passes Away
Longtime wrestling manager and promoter Bert Prentice passed away on August 4, 2021 after a battle with cancer. Prentice, who was also known as Chris[...]
Aug 05 - Longtime wrestling manager and promoter Bert Prentice passed away on August 4, 2021 after a battle with cancer. Prentice, who was also known as Chris[...]

Aug 04
Cody Rhodes Teases His Retirement On AEW Dynamite
In the main event on tonight's 'Homcoming' edition of AEW Dynamite, Cody Rhodes lost to Malakai Black. Following the match a beaten down and emotiona[...]
Aug 04 - In the main event on tonight's 'Homcoming' edition of AEW Dynamite, Cody Rhodes lost to Malakai Black. Following the match a beaten down and emotiona[...]
Aug 04
Several Matches Announced For Next Week’s AEW Dynamite On TNT
AEW has announced the following for next Wednesday’s episode of Dynamite on TNT. - Chris Jericho vs. Wardlow w/special guest referee MJF- Nyla [...]
Aug 04 - AEW has announced the following for next Wednesday’s episode of Dynamite on TNT. - Chris Jericho vs. Wardlow w/special guest referee MJF- Nyla [...]
Aug 04
MLW Signs A Big Deal With Streaming Service
MLW has reportedly signed a deal with a streaming service, according to PWInsider. The deal will be officially announced by the end of the summer. Th[...]
Aug 04 - MLW has reportedly signed a deal with a streaming service, according to PWInsider. The deal will be officially announced by the end of the summer. Th[...]
Aug 04
AEW Women’s World Title Set For AEW Rampage Debut Episode
During the 'Homecoming' AEW Dynamite, Tony Schiavone interviewed Dr. Britt Baker when Red Velvet walked out to issue a challenge for next week. Baker[...]
Aug 04 - During the 'Homecoming' AEW Dynamite, Tony Schiavone interviewed Dr. Britt Baker when Red Velvet walked out to issue a challenge for next week. Baker[...]
Aug 04
AEW Rampage Commentary Team Revealed
Taz, Excalibur, Chris Jericho, and Mark Henry were announced as the official broadcast team for AEW Rampage which will premiere on August 13. CM Punk[...]
Aug 04 - Taz, Excalibur, Chris Jericho, and Mark Henry were announced as the official broadcast team for AEW Rampage which will premiere on August 13. CM Punk[...]
Aug 04
Chris Jericho Defeats Juventud Guerrera, MJF Reveals Jericho's Fourth ‘Labour’
The legendary luchador Juventud Guerrera made his AEW debut during the special “Homecoming” episode of Dynamite on TNT tonight. Guerrera [...]
Aug 04 - The legendary luchador Juventud Guerrera made his AEW debut during the special “Homecoming” episode of Dynamite on TNT tonight. Guerrera [...]
Aug 04
WrestlingNewsSource.com Is Looking For News Reporters To Join Our Team
WrestlingNewsSource.com is looking to expand our news reporting team this summer. We're looking for people who read WNS daily and are passionate [...]
Aug 04 - WrestlingNewsSource.com is looking to expand our news reporting team this summer. We're looking for people who read WNS daily and are passionate [...]
Aug 04
Cash Wheeler Breaks Silence Following Nasty Injury, 'I Don't Know When I'll Be Cleared'
During last week's AEW’s Fight For The Fallen edition of Dynamite Cash Wheeler suffered a really nasty injury. Wheeler suffered a significant l[...]
Aug 04 - During last week's AEW’s Fight For The Fallen edition of Dynamite Cash Wheeler suffered a really nasty injury. Wheeler suffered a significant l[...]
Aug 04
AEW Introduces 'Fan Code Of Conduct' Prior To Tonight's Dynamite
Prior to tonight's AEW Dynamite 'Homecoming' special on TNT, the company put up a graphic on the big screen inside Daily's Place in Downtown Jacksonvi[...]
Aug 04 - Prior to tonight's AEW Dynamite 'Homecoming' special on TNT, the company put up a graphic on the big screen inside Daily's Place in Downtown Jacksonvi[...]
Aug 04
Bray Wyatt Was Cleared To Wrestle Two Days Before WWE Release
Bray Wyatt's WWE release on July 31 sent shockwaves through the pro wrestling world after his long tenure with the company as a main event name. His [...]
Aug 04 - Bray Wyatt's WWE release on July 31 sent shockwaves through the pro wrestling world after his long tenure with the company as a main event name. His [...]
Aug 04
Fandango and Jon Moxley Were Almost In 3MB
Former WWE Superstar Fandango has revealed he and Jon Moxley (Dean Ambrose in WWE) could have almost been in the 3MB group. Fandango explained on the[...]
Aug 04 - Former WWE Superstar Fandango has revealed he and Jon Moxley (Dean Ambrose in WWE) could have almost been in the 3MB group. Fandango explained on the[...]
Aug 04
Jim Ross Hopes AEW Will Sign CM Punk
During the latest edition of his "Grilling JR" podcast, WWE Hall of Fame legend and current AEW commentator Jim Ross commented on the possibility of C[...]
Aug 04 - During the latest edition of his "Grilling JR" podcast, WWE Hall of Fame legend and current AEW commentator Jim Ross commented on the possibility of C[...]
Aug 04
Malakai Black Says He Felt ‘Disconnect’ With Vince McMahon Following His WWE Return
AEW star Malakai Black (Aleister Black in WWE) recently appeared on the Talk Is Jericho podcast, where he revealed that he felt a disconnect with Vinc[...]
Aug 04 - AEW star Malakai Black (Aleister Black in WWE) recently appeared on the Talk Is Jericho podcast, where he revealed that he felt a disconnect with Vinc[...]
Aug 04
Former WWE Superstar Is Coming To The AEW Women's Division
All Elite Wrestling is to debut another form WWE Superstar very soon. In a report from Fightful Select, they reveal the plan is for Ruby Soho (R[...]
Aug 04 - All Elite Wrestling is to debut another form WWE Superstar very soon. In a report from Fightful Select, they reveal the plan is for Ruby Soho (R[...]

© 2006-2021 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π