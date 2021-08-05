WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
Doc Gallows Speaks On Jay White's IMPACT Debut
Posted By: Joe West on Aug 05, 2021
During an interview with The Battleground Podcast, Doc Gallows spoke about the surprise IMPACT debut of NJPW star Jay White.
"You have to keep it a surprise because it's not an organic reaction if it's not. Even as a performer, I'd rather be surprised by something like that because then you're going to get an organic reaction from us. As performers, it's like you guys as fans, it's the same energy. I got goosebumps when the music hit. The place exploded, the graphic changes, that's what pro wrestling is. Whether you're a fan, a talent, an office guy in the back, we all live for that pop and that excitement." VIDEO
