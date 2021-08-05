Sami Zayn Doesn't Like "You Deserve It" Chants, Suggests Alternative

During an appearance on Renee Paquette's Oral Sessions, Sami Zayn had some harsh words for people who chant "You Deserve It!" at wrestling shows.

"My favorite chant in wrestling, 'You deserve it'. I'm like, 'Do you? Do you deserve anything?'"

When pointed out that it's not the wrestler encouraging the chant, that it's the fans who believe it, Zayn had this to say: