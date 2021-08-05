WARNING:We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
Sami Zayn Doesn't Like "You Deserve It" Chants, Suggests Alternative
Posted By: Joe West on Aug 05, 2021
During an appearance on Renee Paquette's Oral Sessions, Sami Zayn had some harsh words for people who chant "You Deserve It!" at wrestling shows.
"My favorite chant in wrestling, 'You deserve it'. I'm like, 'Do you? Do you deserve anything?'"
When pointed out that it's not the wrestler encouraging the chant, that it's the fans who believe it, Zayn had this to say:
"What about believing that chant? 'I worked hard and I do deserve it.' No, I don't think so. Everyone works hard, with a few exceptions. The biggest source of...malcontent? The thing that leaves me in a state of unease is how amazing my life is and the juxtaposition with how awful life is for so many other people and the sorrow I feel for other people and how I have it so good. It's not because I deserve it. That's the point. I don't deserve it any more than the next person. I don't. I believe it's just mainly luck. Yeah, yeah, yeah, I worked hard. Whatever. Everybody works hard. I'm really great at wrestling. I'm really really good. Not everybody is this good. A lot of people work hard at a lot of things and don't get the breaks. I got breaks. It's time to acknowledge that. Don't ever chant 'You deserve it' at me.I don't want to hear it. I would much rather, 'You got lucky! You got lucky!' That would be more accurate. When I win the WWE Championship, that's what I want. 'You got super lucky!' Not the best chant in the world, but you make it work, people. That's the truth. Hard work, sure, whatever."