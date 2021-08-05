Please enable JavaScript to view recent forum posts and cloud tags.

"Fightful Select has learned that Pete Dunne’s NXT contract is also up soon, with one source also pointing to ‘after Summerslam weekend,’ though we haven’t confirmed that date with Dunne or WWE as of yet."

Fightful Select is reporting that Pete Dunne’s contract is also set to expire shortly, with a similar situation to Cole, although it is unclear if Dunne has extended it like Cole.

WNS recently reported that Adam Cole’s WWE contract recently expired, but Cole extended it through SummerSlam weekend.

» More News From This Feed

Doc Gallows Speaks On Jay White's IMPACT Debut

During an interview with The Battleground Podcast, Doc Gallows spoke about the surprise IMPACT debut of NJPW star Jay White. "You have to keep it a[...] Aug 05 - During an interview with The Battleground Podcast, Doc Gallows spoke about the surprise IMPACT debut of NJPW star Jay White. "You have to keep it a[...]

Sami Zayn Doesn't Like "You Deserve It" Chants, Suggests Alternative

During an appearance on Renee Paquette's Oral Sessions, Sami Zayn had some harsh words for people who chant "You Deserve It!" at wrestling shows. "[...] Aug 05 - During an appearance on Renee Paquette's Oral Sessions, Sami Zayn had some harsh words for people who chant "You Deserve It!" at wrestling shows. "[...]

Pete Dunne's WWE Contract Is Reportedly Expiring

WNS recently reported that Adam Cole’s WWE contract recently expired, but Cole extended it through SummerSlam weekend. Fightful Select is repor[...] Aug 05 - WNS recently reported that Adam Cole’s WWE contract recently expired, but Cole extended it through SummerSlam weekend. Fightful Select is repor[...]

Dax Harwood of FTR Remembers Bobby Eaton In Heartfelt Tribute

As reported earlier, “Beautiful” Bobby Eaton passed away at the age of 62. AEW star Dax Harwood of FTR posted the following tribute to Ea[...] Aug 05 - As reported earlier, “Beautiful” Bobby Eaton passed away at the age of 62. AEW star Dax Harwood of FTR posted the following tribute to Ea[...]

Dixie Carter Makes Surprise Appearance On ROH Programming

Former TNA President Dixie Carter appeared on Ring of Honor on Wednesday. Dixie sent good luck to the participants in the ROH Women’s Title Tou[...] Aug 05 - Former TNA President Dixie Carter appeared on Ring of Honor on Wednesday. Dixie sent good luck to the participants in the ROH Women’s Title Tou[...]

Wrestling Legend "Beautiful" Bobby Eaton Has Passed Away

According to a report from the Cauliflower Alley Club, professional wrestling legend "Beautiful" Bobby Eaton has passed away at the age of 62. Consid[...] Aug 05 - According to a report from the Cauliflower Alley Club, professional wrestling legend "Beautiful" Bobby Eaton has passed away at the age of 62. Consid[...]

Memphis Wrestling Manager & Promoter Bert Prentice Passes Away

Longtime wrestling manager and promoter Bert Prentice passed away on August 4, 2021 after a battle with cancer. Prentice, who was also known as Chris[...] Aug 05 - Longtime wrestling manager and promoter Bert Prentice passed away on August 4, 2021 after a battle with cancer. Prentice, who was also known as Chris[...]

Cody Rhodes Teases His Retirement On AEW Dynamite

In the main event on tonight's 'Homcoming' edition of AEW Dynamite, Cody Rhodes lost to Malakai Black. Following the match a beaten down and emotiona[...] Aug 04 - In the main event on tonight's 'Homcoming' edition of AEW Dynamite, Cody Rhodes lost to Malakai Black. Following the match a beaten down and emotiona[...]

Several Matches Announced For Next Week’s AEW Dynamite On TNT

AEW has announced the following for next Wednesday’s episode of Dynamite on TNT. - Chris Jericho vs. Wardlow w/special guest referee MJF- Nyla [...] Aug 04 - AEW has announced the following for next Wednesday’s episode of Dynamite on TNT. - Chris Jericho vs. Wardlow w/special guest referee MJF- Nyla [...]

MLW Signs A Big Deal With Streaming Service

MLW has reportedly signed a deal with a streaming service, according to PWInsider. The deal will be officially announced by the end of the summer. Th[...] Aug 04 - MLW has reportedly signed a deal with a streaming service, according to PWInsider. The deal will be officially announced by the end of the summer. Th[...]

AEW Women’s World Title Set For AEW Rampage Debut Episode

During the 'Homecoming' AEW Dynamite, Tony Schiavone interviewed Dr. Britt Baker when Red Velvet walked out to issue a challenge for next week. Baker[...] Aug 04 - During the 'Homecoming' AEW Dynamite, Tony Schiavone interviewed Dr. Britt Baker when Red Velvet walked out to issue a challenge for next week. Baker[...]

AEW Rampage Commentary Team Revealed

Taz, Excalibur, Chris Jericho, and Mark Henry were announced as the official broadcast team for AEW Rampage which will premiere on August 13. CM Punk[...] Aug 04 - Taz, Excalibur, Chris Jericho, and Mark Henry were announced as the official broadcast team for AEW Rampage which will premiere on August 13. CM Punk[...]

Chris Jericho Defeats Juventud Guerrera, MJF Reveals Jericho's Fourth ‘Labour’

The legendary luchador Juventud Guerrera made his AEW debut during the special “Homecoming” episode of Dynamite on TNT tonight. Guerrera [...] Aug 04 - The legendary luchador Juventud Guerrera made his AEW debut during the special “Homecoming” episode of Dynamite on TNT tonight. Guerrera [...]

WrestlingNewsSource.com Is Looking For News Reporters To Join Our Team

WrestlingNewsSource.com is looking to expand our news reporting team this summer. We're looking for people who read WNS daily and are passionate [...] Aug 04 - WrestlingNewsSource.com is looking to expand our news reporting team this summer. We're looking for people who read WNS daily and are passionate [...]

Cash Wheeler Breaks Silence Following Nasty Injury, 'I Don't Know When I'll Be Cleared'

During last week's AEW’s Fight For The Fallen edition of Dynamite Cash Wheeler suffered a really nasty injury. Wheeler suffered a significant l[...] Aug 04 - During last week's AEW’s Fight For The Fallen edition of Dynamite Cash Wheeler suffered a really nasty injury. Wheeler suffered a significant l[...]

AEW Introduces 'Fan Code Of Conduct' Prior To Tonight's Dynamite

Prior to tonight's AEW Dynamite 'Homecoming' special on TNT, the company put up a graphic on the big screen inside Daily's Place in Downtown Jacksonvi[...] Aug 04 - Prior to tonight's AEW Dynamite 'Homecoming' special on TNT, the company put up a graphic on the big screen inside Daily's Place in Downtown Jacksonvi[...]

Bray Wyatt Was Cleared To Wrestle Two Days Before WWE Release

Bray Wyatt's WWE release on July 31 sent shockwaves through the pro wrestling world after his long tenure with the company as a main event name. His [...] Aug 04 - Bray Wyatt's WWE release on July 31 sent shockwaves through the pro wrestling world after his long tenure with the company as a main event name. His [...]

Fandango and Jon Moxley Were Almost In 3MB

Former WWE Superstar Fandango has revealed he and Jon Moxley (Dean Ambrose in WWE) could have almost been in the 3MB group. Fandango explained on the[...] Aug 04 - Former WWE Superstar Fandango has revealed he and Jon Moxley (Dean Ambrose in WWE) could have almost been in the 3MB group. Fandango explained on the[...]

Jim Ross Hopes AEW Will Sign CM Punk

During the latest edition of his "Grilling JR" podcast, WWE Hall of Fame legend and current AEW commentator Jim Ross commented on the possibility of C[...] Aug 04 - During the latest edition of his "Grilling JR" podcast, WWE Hall of Fame legend and current AEW commentator Jim Ross commented on the possibility of C[...]

Malakai Black Says He Felt ‘Disconnect’ With Vince McMahon Following His WWE Return

AEW star Malakai Black (Aleister Black in WWE) recently appeared on the Talk Is Jericho podcast, where he revealed that he felt a disconnect with Vinc[...] Aug 04 - AEW star Malakai Black (Aleister Black in WWE) recently appeared on the Talk Is Jericho podcast, where he revealed that he felt a disconnect with Vinc[...]

Former WWE Superstar Is Coming To The AEW Women's Division

All Elite Wrestling is to debut another form WWE Superstar very soon. In a report from Fightful Select, they reveal the plan is for Ruby Soho (R[...] Aug 04 - All Elite Wrestling is to debut another form WWE Superstar very soon. In a report from Fightful Select, they reveal the plan is for Ruby Soho (R[...]

WWE Files For a New Trademark

WWE filed for a new trademark on July 31, 2021. The term “Sunray” was filed for with the United States Patent and Trademark Office. Here[...] Aug 04 - WWE filed for a new trademark on July 31, 2021. The term “Sunray” was filed for with the United States Patent and Trademark Office. Here[...]

Tony Khan on Max Caster Promo: "It shouldn't have aired."

Following a lot of online backlash for his controversial rap lyrics in his entrance on AEW Dark, the episode was privatized and then deleted before be[...] Aug 04 - Following a lot of online backlash for his controversial rap lyrics in his entrance on AEW Dark, the episode was privatized and then deleted before be[...]

WWE Ups COVID Restrictions For SummerSlam and MSG SmackDown

With the new wave of COVID-19 and the myriad of problems rising up from it, it looks like WWE is enacting certain precautions depending on the market [...] Aug 04 - With the new wave of COVID-19 and the myriad of problems rising up from it, it looks like WWE is enacting certain precautions depending on the market [...]