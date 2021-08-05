Dax Harwood of FTR Remembers Bobby Eaton In Heartfelt Tribute

As reported earlier, “Beautiful” Bobby Eaton passed away at the age of 62.

AEW star Dax Harwood of FTR posted the following tribute to Eaton who he respected greatly.

“I know it’s true, but I don’t want to believe it. ‘Beautiful’ Bobby Eaton has a legitimate claim to being maybe the greatest in-ring performer of all time. If you dispute that, it’s because either your lack of knowledge or because you don’t know good wrestling.

He also has a legitimate claim as being one of the very few men TK change the style of professional wrestling. Tiger Mask, Dynamite Kid, Bret, Shawn, Liger, they all get their respective praise. But This man was doing things people in North America had never seen before; and he did it so effortlessly!

I’ve never seen someone execute excitement, precision, intensity, and action the way Bobby did. Cash & I get compared to Arn & Tully on a daily basis. But truth is, I probably studied more Midnight Express matches then any other tag team. On our bus trips with NXT or our car rides from town to town, I always carried my portable DVD player. Yes, from 2016-2019 I still carried a portable dvd player @cashwheelerftr @iameliaswwe

I have a 36 disc set of the best of The Midnight Expess. They created the style of tag team wrestling that has become popular today (well, using the rules). Bobby & Dennis were the greatest; everyone else was second best.

I met Bobby a few times and one particular night, I asked his advice. He said (and I’m paraphrasing) ‘always go out to steal the show. Old timers will tell you to slow down or not do as much. Always give them your best stuff and steal the show.’

Every night, Bobby stole the show. There will NEVER be another like him.

His wife actually added me on Facebook a few months ago (before she passed) and sent me messages telling me words from Bobby. We were his favorite tag team. He appreciated us keeping tag team wrestling alive. After our Tv matches would air, shes message me to tell me what Bobby would say about them and how impressed he was with our work. That will forever mean the world to me.

Here are just a FEW clips I have saved in my phone of Bobby’s work, things I wanted to emulate, and times I couldn’t believe just how good he actually was.

Rest I’m Peace, Bobby Eaton. I hope now, you can see how many people actually love you.”