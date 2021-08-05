According to a report from the Cauliflower Alley Club, professional wrestling legend "Beautiful" Bobby Eaton has passed away at the age of 62.

Considered to be one of the greatest tag team wrestlers of all time, Bobby Eaton was part of the legendary Midnight Express tag team in the National Wrestling Alliance and World Championship Wrestling. Aside from his numerous Tag Team Championships, Bobby enjoyed some success as a singles competitor as well, as he briefly held the CWA World Heavyweight Championship in Memphis in 1980, along with a reign as the WCW World Television Champion in 1991.

Bobby's passing has also been confirmed by his sister, Debbie Eaton Lewis, through her Facebook account:

I never wanted to have to post this ,but my Little Brother Beautiful Bobby Eaton passed away last night . When i find out all the details i will post them . Bobby was the kindest ,loving person you would ever meet . I loved him so much and going to miss him . Please say a prayer for my Neice Taryn she found him . And she just lost her Mom a little over a Month ago .

WNS would like to extend our condolences to the family, friends and fans of Bobby Eaton.