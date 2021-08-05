Memphis Wrestling Manager & Promoter Bert Prentice Passes Away

Bert will be missed by his fans, friends and brothers in the business.

The talented heel manager worked for the USWA in Memphis, first as Christopher Love, then under his own name, from 1991 to 1996. He managed a who's who of great talent such as the PYTs, the Christmas Creature, Jeff Gaylord, Bret Hart, Owen Hart, Spellbinder and many more. Later, Prentice started his own successful independent wrestling promotion and regularly featured classic stars of Memphis on his cards.

We are saddened to report the passing of longtime Memphis wrestling manager and promoter Bert Prentice (1958-2021) on August 4, 2021, due to cancer.

Prentice, who was also known as Christopher Love, was a mainstay in the Memphis, Tennessee wrestling territory in the early and mid 1990s. The news of his passing was reported by the Memphis Wrestling News and Classic Memphis Wrestling Facebook pages:

Longtime wrestling manager and promoter Bert Prentice passed away on August 4, 2021 after a battle with cancer.

