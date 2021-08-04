AEW Women’s World Title Set For AEW Rampage Debut Episode

WARNING:We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
Aug 05 - Longtime wrestling manager and promoter Bert Prentice passed away on August 4, 2021 after a battle with cancer. Prentice, who was also known as Christopher Love, was a mainstay in the Memphis, Tennes[...]
Aug 04
Cody Rhodes Teases His Retirement On AEW Dynamite In the main event on tonight's 'Homcoming' edition of AEW Dynamite, Cody Rhodes lost to Malakai Black. Following the match a beaten down and emotional Cody Rhodes cut a promo teasing that he was goin[...]
Aug 04 - In the main event on tonight's 'Homcoming' edition of AEW Dynamite, Cody Rhodes lost to Malakai Black. Following the match a beaten down and emotional Cody Rhodes cut a promo teasing that he was goin[...]
Aug 04 - AEW has announced the following for next Wednesday’s episode of Dynamite on TNT. - Chris Jericho vs. Wardlow w/special guest referee MJF- Nyla Rose vs. Kris Statlander- The Good Brothers vs. Th[...]
Aug 04
MLW Signs A Big Deal With Streaming Service MLW has reportedly signed a deal with a streaming service, according to PWInsider. The deal will be officially announced by the end of the summer. The deal is reportedly a “big one” for M[...]
Aug 04 - MLW has reportedly signed a deal with a streaming service, according to PWInsider. The deal will be officially announced by the end of the summer. The deal is reportedly a “big one” for M[...]
Aug 04 - During the 'Homecoming' AEW Dynamite, Tony Schiavone interviewed Dr. Britt Baker when Red Velvet walked out to issue a challenge for next week. Baker accepted the challenge for AEW Rampage next week [...]
Aug 04
AEW Rampage Commentary Team Revealed Taz, Excalibur, Chris Jericho, and Mark Henry were announced as the official broadcast team for AEW Rampage which will premiere on August 13. CM Punk is heavily rumored to be making an appearance on [...]
Aug 04 - Taz, Excalibur, Chris Jericho, and Mark Henry were announced as the official broadcast team for AEW Rampage which will premiere on August 13. CM Punk is heavily rumored to be making an appearance on [...]
Aug 04 - The legendary luchador Juventud Guerrera made his AEW debut during the special “Homecoming” episode of Dynamite on TNT tonight. Guerrera went up against his old rival Chris Jericho in his[...]
Aug 04 - WrestlingNewsSource.com is looking to expand our news reporting team this summer. We're looking for people who read WNS daily and are passionate about what we do. Have you ever thought "You know[...]
Aug 04 - During last week's AEW’s Fight For The Fallen edition of Dynamite Cash Wheeler suffered a really nasty injury. Wheeler suffered a significant laceration to his right forearm during FTR’s [...]
Aug 04 - Prior to tonight's AEW Dynamite 'Homecoming' special on TNT, the company put up a graphic on the big screen inside Daily's Place in Downtown Jacksonville, Florida reminding those in attendance how the[...]
Aug 04 - Bray Wyatt's WWE release on July 31 sent shockwaves through the pro wrestling world after his long tenure with the company as a main event name. His release came after a period of time off WWE televi[...]
Aug 04
Fandango and Jon Moxley Were Almost In 3MB Former WWE Superstar Fandango has revealed he and Jon Moxley (Dean Ambrose in WWE) could have almost been in the 3MB group. Fandango explained on the Such Good Shoot podcast. “So at t[...]
Aug 04 - Former WWE Superstar Fandango has revealed he and Jon Moxley (Dean Ambrose in WWE) could have almost been in the 3MB group. Fandango explained on the Such Good Shoot podcast. “So at t[...]
Aug 04
Jim Ross Hopes AEW Will Sign CM Punk During the latest edition of his "Grilling JR" podcast, WWE Hall of Fame legend and current AEW commentator Jim Ross commented on the possibility of CM Punk coming to AEW. “I hope we sign him. [...]
Aug 04 - During the latest edition of his "Grilling JR" podcast, WWE Hall of Fame legend and current AEW commentator Jim Ross commented on the possibility of CM Punk coming to AEW. “I hope we sign him. [...]
Aug 04 - AEW star Malakai Black (Aleister Black in WWE) recently appeared on the Talk Is Jericho podcast, where he revealed that he felt a disconnect with Vince McMahon upon his most recent return. “I h[...]
Aug 04 - All Elite Wrestling is to debut another form WWE Superstar very soon. In a report from Fightful Select, they reveal the plan is for Ruby Soho (Ruby Riott in WWE) to join their women's roster. R[...]
Aug 04
WWE Files For a New Trademark WWE filed for a new trademark on July 31, 2021. The term “Sunray” was filed for with the United States Patent and Trademark Office. Here is the description: “Entertainment service[...]
Aug 04 - WWE filed for a new trademark on July 31, 2021. The term “Sunray” was filed for with the United States Patent and Trademark Office. Here is the description: “Entertainment service[...]
Aug 04 - Following a lot of online backlash for his controversial rap lyrics in his entrance on AEW Dark, the episode was privatized and then deleted before being reuploaded with the rap segment removed. Tony[...]
Aug 04 - With the new wave of COVID-19 and the myriad of problems rising up from it, it looks like WWE is enacting certain precautions depending on the market they're entering. Nevada has reinstated mask mand[...]
Aug 04
NWA 73 Sells Out The Chase Park Plaza in St. Louis NWA 73 has sold out it's tickets for St. Louis, Missouri according to Ticketmaster. The event is scheduled for August 29th and The Chase Park Plaza is estimated to have a capacity of around 856 seats[...]
Aug 04 - NWA 73 has sold out it's tickets for St. Louis, Missouri according to Ticketmaster. The event is scheduled for August 29th and The Chase Park Plaza is estimated to have a capacity of around 856 seats[...]
Aug 04 - During an interview with The Zebra Talk, AEW referee Bryce Resmburg recalled an incident in 2019 where he accidentally only administered a two count to a pin that was supposed to be a three count in a[...]
Aug 04 - While speaking to Sean Waltman on Pro Wrestling 4 Life, Nick Gage described what it was like to visit AEW. "I was fired up. I was born for that moment. The AEW locker room is awesome. The boys are [...]
Aug 04 - WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle revealed on the latest edition of his Kurt Angle Show that he would return to the rin for AEW if they paid him a whopping $10 million dollars, and it would have to be[...]
Aug 04 - During a recent interview with Jeff Conway of Forbes, John Cena discussed leaving WWE for Hollywood and if he has plans beyond SummerSlam with the company. “I didn’t want to really leave [...]
Aug 04 - 2.0, Matt Lee & Jeff Parker will make their AEW debut on tonight’s Dynamite on TNT. The team was formally known as Ever-Rise in WWE NXT 2.0 will team up with Daniel Garcia vs. Jon Moxley, E[...]