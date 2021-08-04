Chris Jericho Defeats Juventud Guerrera, MJF Reveals Jericho's Fourth ‘Labour’

The legendary luchador Juventud Guerrera made his AEW debut during the special “Homecoming” episode of Dynamite on TNT tonight.

Guerrera went up against his old rival Chris Jericho in his third “Labour” which MJF set up.

Guerrera opened the match with lots of high-flying action and Jericho even hit a diving crossbody off the top rope and nearly picked up the win, Jericho could only win with a move off the top rope as per MJF's ruling.

Jericho climbed up the top rope and hit a diving Judas Effect for the victory.

Wardlow attacked Jericho and Guerrera post-match with MJF announcing that Wardlow is the fourth "Labour" for Jericho.

MJF added he will be the referee for the match.