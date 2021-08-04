WrestlingNewsSource.com Is Looking For News Reporters To Join Our Team

WrestlingNewsSource.com is looking to expand our news reporting team this summer. We're looking for people who read WNS daily and are passionate about what we do.

Have you ever thought "You know what, I could provide news and event coverage in a fast, reliable, and informative manner", well now is your chance to join our team!

The role will require you to report on the key happenings from whatever show you choose to cover, ensuring you're reporting on all the big results, returns, debuts, and surprises as they take place during the live broadcasts.

Your coverage must be all written by you in a clear, informative, and easy-to-understand format.

Roles available:

Event Roles

- Tuesday - WWE NXT on USA Network

- Wednesday - AEW Dynamite on TNT

- Thursday - IMPACT Wrestling on AXS TV

- Friday - SmackDown on FOX and AEW Rampage on TNT

General Roles

- Daily news reporter - Come report on all the big news from all the top sources.



- Instagram coverage person - We're looking for somebody who can help cover all the big happenings on our official Instagram, @wrestlingnewssource.

- Tweeter for @WNSource - Do you enjoy Twitter? We need somebody to help create fun and interactive posts during live weekly television and other times.

How to apply:

If you’re interested in any of the roles, please email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com, with the subject line "I would like to join WNS!" and indicate which show(s) you would like to cover on a weekly basis, also include a brief overview of why you would be an ideal candidate for the role, samples of previous writing work, and anything else you think will support your application.

Important:

Please DO NOT apply if you're unable to commit to being around for the show you have chosen to cover. The role will require a weekly commitment for the full duration of the show and a reliable means to watch the live broadcast.

All roles are voluntary, but you'll be joining a strong and supportive team, with your work being viewed by hundreds of thousands of readers each and every week!

WNS reads all applications but due to volume is unable to respond to everybody. If you're successful we will contact you back via email.