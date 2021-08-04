Cash Wheeler Breaks Silence Following Nasty Injury, 'I Don't Know When I'll Be Cleared'

During last week's AEW’s Fight For The Fallen edition of Dynamite Cash Wheeler suffered a really nasty injury.

Wheeler suffered a significant laceration to his right forearm during FTR’s match with Santana and Ortiz when his forearm struck the turnbuckle hook, which is used to connect the ring posts.

Prior to tonight's 'Homecoming' edition of Dynamite Wheeler broke his silence and revealed he will not be on the show tonight and is unsure when he will be cleared to return.

He posted:

"Thank you to everyone that’s reached out. I’ll be fine. I’m pretty lucky. Sorry to anyone I haven’t gotten back to yet. I’m still not going to respond to a lot of messages right now. I wanted to take the last week to get away in the mountains, clear my head, and see what the future holds.

I won’t be there tonight. I don’t know when I’ll be cleared. But I know that no matter what, Dax is the best friend I could’ve ever asked for."