Bray Wyatt Was Cleared To Wrestle Two Days Before WWE Release

Bray Wyatt's WWE release on July 31 sent shockwaves through the pro wrestling world after his long tenure with the company as a main event name.

His release came after a period of time off WWE television which Justin Barrasso of Sports Illustrated notes was due to an "undisclosed physical ailment."

Barrasso also revealed that two days prior to Wyatt's release he was cleared by WWE medics to return to the ring and had also signed a "multimillion-dollar deal" with the company in 2020.

The official reason for Wyatt's release was due to ongoing company-wide budget cuts.