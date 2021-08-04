Fandango and Jon Moxley Were Almost In 3MB

Former WWE Superstar Fandango has revealed he and Jon Moxley (Dean Ambrose in WWE) could have almost been in the 3MB group.

Fandango explained on the Such Good Shoot podcast.



“So at the time, Mox, and I were going to every TV and we would just sit in the back and do like dark matches and sh*t. So it was like 2012. And, you know, you just go to TV every week and get a dark match, they look at you to see if you grew any taller, or look different than you did last week. I remember sitting in the back and then Heath comes in. He’s like ‘man, I just pitched this idea to Vince. He’s like, I’m the one man rock band, but I need a band.’”

“So he’s all fired up because Heath wasn’t doing sh*t at the time. So he’s about to get an angle and he’s all excited. He’s like ‘Vince just told me to go pick out two people. And then we’ll have a band.’ So he comes up to me and goes ‘You want to do it with me?’ I’m like, ‘Yeah, whatever, I don’t care.’ And Ambrose, he’s like ‘Yeah, whatever.’ So he goes back to Vince. And he’s like ‘No, I got something for him. I got something for him.’ He’s like, he’s like ‘Drew McIntyre and Jinder.’ The weirdest combination, you know, so yeah.”

