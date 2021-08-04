Tony Khan on Max Caster Promo: "It shouldn't have aired."

Following a lot of online backlash for his controversial rap lyrics in his entrance on AEW Dark, the episode was privatized and then deleted before being reuploaded with the rap segment removed.

Tony Khan spoke to Busted Open Radio and elaborated that he is going to become more hands-on-deck with AEW Dark's editing in order to assure nothing like this ever happens again.

“On the subject of Dark, and one of those teams that broke through and really came and did a good job through Dark - one of those teams... is The Acclaimed, and that’s Anthony Bowens & Max Caster. And speaking of Dark, last night on Dark, Max Caster’s rap was terrible. “I was not out there, in the moment when he did it. It was not during Dynamite, I was out back when Max said this rap. I had not heard it until last night, truthfully. In the editing process, it should have been caught. We deleted the episode and reposted it with that edited out, but it shouldn’t have aired. “I put such tight controls on Dynamite and this would never have happened there because Max’s raps, I have always gone over with him, and frankly every segment on Dynamite - I don’t script or write wrestler’s promos, but the bullet points, I give. In this case, it shouldn’t have happened. And what will happen going forward, I will take over the editing of Dark and Elevation myself. I was already editing Dynamite and Rampage, and I do a lot, and now I will be editing Dark and Elevation. It’s unfortunate that it came to that.”

An audio clip of the interview was shared on Twitter.