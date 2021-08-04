WWE Ups COVID Restrictions For SummerSlam and MSG SmackDown

With the new wave of COVID-19 and the myriad of problems rising up from it, it looks like WWE is enacting certain precautions depending on the market they're entering.

Nevada has reinstated mask mandates for most of its counties, which includes Las Vegas. The Allegiant Stadium posted that fans are required to wear facial coverings at events in the arena, which includes WWE SummerSlam on August 21st.

Allegiant Stadium takes the health and safety of its guests, employees and staff very seriously. In response to rising COVID-19 cases, and in accordance with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and State of Nevada Emergency Directive 047, all individuals, regardless of vaccination status, must wear a face mask while inside the stadium. The State of Nevada & CDC do not currently require proof of vaccination to attend events. Allegiant Stadium’s COVID-19 protocols are subject to change as additional information is discovered or provided by the State of Nevada & the CDC. Individual events held at Allegiant Stadium may also implement heightened COVID-19 protocols, so please read all correspondence regarding an individual event carefully.

New York City has, as of August 3rd, mandated that people have proof of vaccination for indoor social activities like dining, workout facilities, and other businesses.

The following statement was released:

Guests will need to be fully vaccinated for WWE’s Friday Night SmackDown at The Garden, meaning the event must be at least 14 days after your final vaccine dose. The only exception is for children under the age of 16, who may provide proof of a negative antigen or PCR COVID-19 test or full vaccination and are accompanied by a vaccinated adult. For more information, please visit msg.com/faqs.

AEW does have an event scheduled in Queens, NY but it is unclear if they will have to follow the same guidelines.

