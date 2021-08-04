NWA 73 Sells Out The Chase Park Plaza in St. Louis

🚨It's OFFICIAL. #NWA73 is SOLD OUT! Thank you to the #NWAFam for making this happen! We're so proud of our community! If you missed out on tix don't forget, you can still order on @FiteTV ! ➡️ https://t.co/8yMwjetoRr ✊ Now. Let's go do #EMPOWERRR ➡️ https://t.co/EwS9rKtwdZ pic.twitter.com/Iw4R3IZOBo

The event is scheduled for August 29th and The Chase Park Plaza is estimated to have a capacity of around 856 seats.

NWA 73 has sold out it's tickets for St. Louis, Missouri according to Ticketmaster.

» More News From This Feed

Bray Wyatt Was Cleared To Wrestle Two Days Before WWE Release

Bray Wyatt's WWE release on July 31 sent shockwaves through the pro wrestling world after his long tenure with the company as a main event name. His release came after a period of time off WWE televi[...] Aug 04 - Bray Wyatt's WWE release on July 31 sent shockwaves through the pro wrestling world after his long tenure with the company as a main event name. His release came after a period of time off WWE televi[...]

Fandango and Jon Moxley Were Almost In 3MB

Former WWE Superstar Fandango has revealed he and Jon Moxley (Dean Ambrose in WWE) could have almost been in the 3MB group. Fandango explained on the Such Good Shoot podcast. “So at t[...] Aug 04 - Former WWE Superstar Fandango has revealed he and Jon Moxley (Dean Ambrose in WWE) could have almost been in the 3MB group. Fandango explained on the Such Good Shoot podcast. “So at t[...]

Jim Ross Hopes AEW Will Sign CM Punk

During the latest edition of his "Grilling JR" podcast, WWE Hall of Fame legend and current AEW commentator Jim Ross commented on the possibility of CM Punk coming to AEW. “I hope we sign him. [...] Aug 04 - During the latest edition of his "Grilling JR" podcast, WWE Hall of Fame legend and current AEW commentator Jim Ross commented on the possibility of CM Punk coming to AEW. “I hope we sign him. [...]

Malakai Black Says He Felt ‘Disconnect’ With Vince McMahon Following His WWE Return

AEW star Malakai Black (Aleister Black in WWE) recently appeared on the Talk Is Jericho podcast, where he revealed that he felt a disconnect with Vince McMahon upon his most recent return. “I h[...] Aug 04 - AEW star Malakai Black (Aleister Black in WWE) recently appeared on the Talk Is Jericho podcast, where he revealed that he felt a disconnect with Vince McMahon upon his most recent return. “I h[...]

Former WWE Superstar Is Coming To The AEW Women's Division

All Elite Wrestling is to debut another form WWE Superstar very soon. In a report from Fightful Select, they reveal the plan is for Ruby Soho (Ruby Riott in WWE) to join their women's roster. R[...] Aug 04 - All Elite Wrestling is to debut another form WWE Superstar very soon. In a report from Fightful Select, they reveal the plan is for Ruby Soho (Ruby Riott in WWE) to join their women's roster. R[...]

WWE Files For a New Trademark

WWE filed for a new trademark on July 31, 2021. The term “Sunray” was filed for with the United States Patent and Trademark Office. Here is the description: “Entertainment service[...] Aug 04 - WWE filed for a new trademark on July 31, 2021. The term “Sunray” was filed for with the United States Patent and Trademark Office. Here is the description: “Entertainment service[...]

Tony Khan on Max Caster Promo: "It shouldn't have aired."

Following a lot of online backlash for his controversial rap lyrics in his entrance on AEW Dark, the episode was privatized and then deleted before being reuploaded with the rap segment removed. Tony[...] Aug 04 - Following a lot of online backlash for his controversial rap lyrics in his entrance on AEW Dark, the episode was privatized and then deleted before being reuploaded with the rap segment removed. Tony[...]

WWE Ups COVID Restrictions For SummerSlam and MSG SmackDown

With the new wave of COVID-19 and the myriad of problems rising up from it, it looks like WWE is enacting certain precautions depending on the market they're entering. Nevada has reinstated mask mand[...] Aug 04 - With the new wave of COVID-19 and the myriad of problems rising up from it, it looks like WWE is enacting certain precautions depending on the market they're entering. Nevada has reinstated mask mand[...]

NWA 73 Sells Out The Chase Park Plaza in St. Louis

NWA 73 has sold out it's tickets for St. Louis, Missouri according to Ticketmaster. The event is scheduled for August 29th and The Chase Park Plaza is estimated to have a capacity of around 856 seats[...] Aug 04 - NWA 73 has sold out it's tickets for St. Louis, Missouri according to Ticketmaster. The event is scheduled for August 29th and The Chase Park Plaza is estimated to have a capacity of around 856 seats[...]

IMPACT Wrestling Launches "IMPACT Insiders" YouTube Membership

The following press release has been sent out by IMPACT Wrestling: NASHVILLE, TN, (August 4, 2021) – IMPACT Wrestling has launched the first of its kind fan membership on YouTube. Part f[...] Aug 04 - The following press release has been sent out by IMPACT Wrestling: NASHVILLE, TN, (August 4, 2021) – IMPACT Wrestling has launched the first of its kind fan membership on YouTube. Part f[...]

Bryce Remsburg Recalls Accidentally Not Counting The Three In 2019 Match

During an interview with The Zebra Talk, AEW referee Bryce Resmburg recalled an incident in 2019 where he accidentally only administered a two count to a pin that was supposed to be a three count in a[...] Aug 04 - During an interview with The Zebra Talk, AEW referee Bryce Resmburg recalled an incident in 2019 where he accidentally only administered a two count to a pin that was supposed to be a three count in a[...]

Nick Gage: "That was real glass. I checked to make sure it was real."

While speaking to Sean Waltman on Pro Wrestling 4 Life, Nick Gage described what it was like to visit AEW. "I was fired up. I was born for that moment. The AEW locker room is awesome. The boys are [...] Aug 04 - While speaking to Sean Waltman on Pro Wrestling 4 Life, Nick Gage described what it was like to visit AEW. "I was fired up. I was born for that moment. The AEW locker room is awesome. The boys are [...]

Kurt Angle Wants $10 Million Dollars To Wrestle In AEW

WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle revealed on the latest edition of his Kurt Angle Show that he would return to the rin for AEW if they paid him a whopping $10 million dollars, and it would have to be[...] Aug 04 - WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle revealed on the latest edition of his Kurt Angle Show that he would return to the rin for AEW if they paid him a whopping $10 million dollars, and it would have to be[...]

John Cena Comments On Staying With WWE After SummerSlam

During a recent interview with Jeff Conway of Forbes, John Cena discussed leaving WWE for Hollywood and if he has plans beyond SummerSlam with the company. “I didn’t want to really leave [...] Aug 04 - During a recent interview with Jeff Conway of Forbes, John Cena discussed leaving WWE for Hollywood and if he has plans beyond SummerSlam with the company. “I didn’t want to really leave [...]

Former WWE NXT Stars To Debut On AEW Dynamite Tonight

2.0, Matt Lee & Jeff Parker will make their AEW debut on tonight’s Dynamite on TNT. The team was formally known as Ever-Rise in WWE NXT 2.0 will team up with Daniel Garcia vs. Jon Moxley, E[...] Aug 04 - 2.0, Matt Lee & Jeff Parker will make their AEW debut on tonight’s Dynamite on TNT. The team was formally known as Ever-Rise in WWE NXT 2.0 will team up with Daniel Garcia vs. Jon Moxley, E[...]

WWE 'Still On Track' To Host SummerSlam 2021 At Allegiant Stadium

WrestleVotes is reporting today that SummerSlam is happening at Allegiant Stadium, despite a report earlier suggesting it might be canceled due he delta variant of the COVID-19 virus. “Source s[...] Aug 04 - WrestleVotes is reporting today that SummerSlam is happening at Allegiant Stadium, despite a report earlier suggesting it might be canceled due he delta variant of the COVID-19 virus. “Source s[...]

Rick Steiner’s Son Appeared On Last Night's WWE NXT

Bronson Rechsteiner, son of the legendary Rick Steiner appeared during last night’s WWE NXT episode on USA Network. The segment started with NXT Champion Karrion Kross standing on top of the an[...] Aug 04 - Bronson Rechsteiner, son of the legendary Rick Steiner appeared during last night’s WWE NXT episode on USA Network. The segment started with NXT Champion Karrion Kross standing on top of the an[...]

Recently Released WWE Superstars Reveals New Look

Ruby Soho, formerly known as WWE Superstar Ruby Riott has revealed a new look on Twitter. She now has bright red hair which is a change from the green she previously had. Soho was released by WWE alo[...] Aug 04 - Ruby Soho, formerly known as WWE Superstar Ruby Riott has revealed a new look on Twitter. She now has bright red hair which is a change from the green she previously had. Soho was released by WWE alo[...]

GCW Is Coming To New York City For 'Emo Night'

GCW issued the following press release revealing they will be holding their “Emo Fight” event on September 23, 2021 from the Melrose Ballroom in New York City. The event will stream live o[...] Aug 04 - GCW issued the following press release revealing they will be holding their “Emo Fight” event on September 23, 2021 from the Melrose Ballroom in New York City. The event will stream live o[...]

Cody Rhodes Reveals He Has Considered Doing A Deathmatch

Cody Rhodes revealed during an AEW media call that he once considered doing a deathmatch. During the call he talked about Chris Jericho’s recent match with Nick Gage on Dynamite, before reveali[...] Aug 04 - Cody Rhodes revealed during an AEW media call that he once considered doing a deathmatch. During the call he talked about Chris Jericho’s recent match with Nick Gage on Dynamite, before reveali[...]

What's Planned For Tonight's Episode 'Homecoming' AEW Dynamite

Tonight’s AEW Dynamite on TNT will be a Homecoming special airing live from Daily’s Place in Jacksonville, FL. AEW has announced the following: - 2.0 (fka Ever-Rise) debuts with Daniel G[...] Aug 04 - Tonight’s AEW Dynamite on TNT will be a Homecoming special airing live from Daily’s Place in Jacksonville, FL. AEW has announced the following: - 2.0 (fka Ever-Rise) debuts with Daniel G[...]

WWE SummerSlam 2021 Could Be Canceled, ThunderDome Returning?

A report from Cassidy Haynes of Bodyslam.net reveals WWE officials are very concerned that SummerSlam 2021 at the Allegiant Stadium will outright be canceled due to the rise in COVID-19 cases. The wo[...] Aug 04 - A report from Cassidy Haynes of Bodyslam.net reveals WWE officials are very concerned that SummerSlam 2021 at the Allegiant Stadium will outright be canceled due to the rise in COVID-19 cases. The wo[...]

Ronda Rousey Blasts WWE Fans For Chanting 'We Want Wyatt' During RAW

Ronda Rousey was watching this week's episode of WWE RAW and she is not happy with the fans who were chanting "We Want Wyatt" during the live broadcast. Rousey was not happy with fans disrupting the [...] Aug 03 - Ronda Rousey was watching this week's episode of WWE RAW and she is not happy with the fans who were chanting "We Want Wyatt" during the live broadcast. Rousey was not happy with fans disrupting the [...]

Cody Rhodes Comments On Bray Wyatt’s WWE Release

Cody Rhodes was asked about Bray Wyatt’s release from WWE, during a media call today to promote Wednesday’s 'Homecoming' edition of AEW Dynamite. “Bray Wyatt, before he was Br[...] Aug 03 - Cody Rhodes was asked about Bray Wyatt’s release from WWE, during a media call today to promote Wednesday’s 'Homecoming' edition of AEW Dynamite. “Bray Wyatt, before he was Br[...]