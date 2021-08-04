Bryce Remsburg Recalls Accidentally Not Counting The Three In 2019 Match

"In a very early Dynamite, I was part of a miscommunication. It happened to me on live television. It was a miscommunication, a finish was changed. I did not react in the moment. It was my fault. I first apologized to the talent, I apologized to all four EVPs [Kenny Omega, The Young Bucks, & Cody Rhodes], and Tony [Khan] and Paul [Turner], Aubrey [Edwards], and [Rick] Knox because I felt like I let them down and let our squad down, which was a new squad at the time. It was a lot of 'it happens, use it as a learning tool to make sure it doesn't happen again.' It hasn't happened again. I've added layers of security into the way I talk to the talent and the way I do my matches to make sure it doesn't happen again. I'm thinking about the time. It's weird, I remember the arena, it was the Bojangles Arena in Charlotte, North Carolina. I can picture everything, trying to find a closet and trying not to burst into tears. 'This is it, they're going to rip up my contract. I'M DONE FOR!' Of course, that didn't happen. There was a pay-per-view three days later and everything went fine,"

During an interview with The Zebra Talk, AEW referee Bryce Resmburg recalled an incident in 2019 where he accidentally only administered a two count to a pin that was supposed to be a three count in a match between PAC and Trent.

IMPACT Wrestling Launches "IMPACT Insiders" YouTube Membership

The following press release has been sent out by IMPACT Wrestling: NASHVILLE, TN, (August 4, 2021) – IMPACT Wrestling has launched the first of its kind fan membership on YouTube. Part f[...] Aug 04 - The following press release has been sent out by IMPACT Wrestling: NASHVILLE, TN, (August 4, 2021) – IMPACT Wrestling has launched the first of its kind fan membership on YouTube. Part f[...]

Nick Gage: "That was real glass. I checked to make sure it was real."

While speaking to Sean Waltman on Pro Wrestling 4 Life, Nick Gage described what it was like to visit AEW. "I was fired up. I was born for that moment. The AEW locker room is awesome. The boys are [...] Aug 04 - While speaking to Sean Waltman on Pro Wrestling 4 Life, Nick Gage described what it was like to visit AEW. "I was fired up. I was born for that moment. The AEW locker room is awesome. The boys are [...]

Kurt Angle Wants $10 Million Dollars To Wrestle In AEW

WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle revealed on the latest edition of his Kurt Angle Show that he would return to the rin for AEW if they paid him a whopping $10 million dollars, and it would have to be[...] Aug 04 - WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle revealed on the latest edition of his Kurt Angle Show that he would return to the rin for AEW if they paid him a whopping $10 million dollars, and it would have to be[...]

John Cena Comments On Staying With WWE After SummerSlam

During a recent interview with Jeff Conway of Forbes, John Cena discussed leaving WWE for Hollywood and if he has plans beyond SummerSlam with the company. “I didn’t want to really leave [...] Aug 04 - During a recent interview with Jeff Conway of Forbes, John Cena discussed leaving WWE for Hollywood and if he has plans beyond SummerSlam with the company. “I didn’t want to really leave [...]

Former WWE NXT Stars To Debut On AEW Dynamite Tonight

2.0, Matt Lee & Jeff Parker will make their AEW debut on tonight’s Dynamite on TNT. The team was formally known as Ever-Rise in WWE NXT 2.0 will team up with Daniel Garcia vs. Jon Moxley, E[...] Aug 04 - 2.0, Matt Lee & Jeff Parker will make their AEW debut on tonight’s Dynamite on TNT. The team was formally known as Ever-Rise in WWE NXT 2.0 will team up with Daniel Garcia vs. Jon Moxley, E[...]

WWE 'Still On Track' To Host SummerSlam 2021 At Allegiant Stadium

WrestleVotes is reporting today that SummerSlam is happening at Allegiant Stadium, despite a report earlier suggesting it might be canceled due he delta variant of the COVID-19 virus. “Source s[...] Aug 04 - WrestleVotes is reporting today that SummerSlam is happening at Allegiant Stadium, despite a report earlier suggesting it might be canceled due he delta variant of the COVID-19 virus. “Source s[...]

Rick Steiner’s Son Appeared On Last Night's WWE NXT

Bronson Rechsteiner, son of the legendary Rick Steiner appeared during last night’s WWE NXT episode on USA Network. The segment started with NXT Champion Karrion Kross standing on top of the an[...] Aug 04 - Bronson Rechsteiner, son of the legendary Rick Steiner appeared during last night’s WWE NXT episode on USA Network. The segment started with NXT Champion Karrion Kross standing on top of the an[...]

Recently Released WWE Superstars Reveals New Look

Ruby Soho, formerly known as WWE Superstar Ruby Riott has revealed a new look on Twitter. She now has bright red hair which is a change from the green she previously had. Soho was released by WWE alo[...] Aug 04 - Ruby Soho, formerly known as WWE Superstar Ruby Riott has revealed a new look on Twitter. She now has bright red hair which is a change from the green she previously had. Soho was released by WWE alo[...]

GCW Is Coming To New York City For 'Emo Night'

GCW issued the following press release revealing they will be holding their “Emo Fight” event on September 23, 2021 from the Melrose Ballroom in New York City. The event will stream live o[...] Aug 04 - GCW issued the following press release revealing they will be holding their “Emo Fight” event on September 23, 2021 from the Melrose Ballroom in New York City. The event will stream live o[...]

Cody Rhodes Reveals He Has Considered Doing A Deathmatch

Cody Rhodes revealed during an AEW media call that he once considered doing a deathmatch. During the call he talked about Chris Jericho’s recent match with Nick Gage on Dynamite, before reveali[...] Aug 04 - Cody Rhodes revealed during an AEW media call that he once considered doing a deathmatch. During the call he talked about Chris Jericho’s recent match with Nick Gage on Dynamite, before reveali[...]

What's Planned For Tonight's Episode 'Homecoming' AEW Dynamite

Tonight’s AEW Dynamite on TNT will be a Homecoming special airing live from Daily’s Place in Jacksonville, FL. AEW has announced the following: - 2.0 (fka Ever-Rise) debuts with Daniel G[...] Aug 04 - Tonight’s AEW Dynamite on TNT will be a Homecoming special airing live from Daily’s Place in Jacksonville, FL. AEW has announced the following: - 2.0 (fka Ever-Rise) debuts with Daniel G[...]

WWE SummerSlam 2021 Could Be Canceled, ThunderDome Returning?

A report from Cassidy Haynes of Bodyslam.net reveals WWE officials are very concerned that SummerSlam 2021 at the Allegiant Stadium will outright be canceled due to the rise in COVID-19 cases. The wo[...] Aug 04 - A report from Cassidy Haynes of Bodyslam.net reveals WWE officials are very concerned that SummerSlam 2021 at the Allegiant Stadium will outright be canceled due to the rise in COVID-19 cases. The wo[...]

Ronda Rousey Blasts WWE Fans For Chanting 'We Want Wyatt' During RAW

Ronda Rousey was watching this week's episode of WWE RAW and she is not happy with the fans who were chanting "We Want Wyatt" during the live broadcast. Rousey was not happy with fans disrupting the [...] Aug 03 - Ronda Rousey was watching this week's episode of WWE RAW and she is not happy with the fans who were chanting "We Want Wyatt" during the live broadcast. Rousey was not happy with fans disrupting the [...]

Cody Rhodes Comments On Bray Wyatt’s WWE Release

Cody Rhodes was asked about Bray Wyatt’s release from WWE, during a media call today to promote Wednesday’s 'Homecoming' edition of AEW Dynamite. “Bray Wyatt, before he was Br[...] Aug 03 - Cody Rhodes was asked about Bray Wyatt’s release from WWE, during a media call today to promote Wednesday’s 'Homecoming' edition of AEW Dynamite. “Bray Wyatt, before he was Br[...]

Booker T Reacts To Bray Wyatt's WWE Release

During the latest edition of his “Hall of Fame” podcast, WWE Hall of Famer Booker T discussed Bray Wyatt’s release from WWE. Check out some of the highlights below. On Bray Wyatt&rs[...] Aug 03 - During the latest edition of his “Hall of Fame” podcast, WWE Hall of Famer Booker T discussed Bray Wyatt’s release from WWE. Check out some of the highlights below. On Bray Wyatt&rs[...]

Chris Jericho Responds To Vince McMahon’s Recent Comments About AEW

Chris Jericho was recently interviewed by Inside the Ropes and responded to Vince McMahon's comment that he doesn't view AEW as competition. Check out the highlights below: Chris Jer[...] Aug 03 - Chris Jericho was recently interviewed by Inside the Ropes and responded to Vince McMahon's comment that he doesn't view AEW as competition. Check out the highlights below: Chris Jer[...]

Monday's WWE Viewership Remains Virtually Unchanged On Last Week

The viewership is in for this week’s episode of WWE RAW on USA Network is in and it's not shifted much from last week. Brandon Thurston of Wrestlenomics revealed the show pulled in an average o[...] Aug 03 - The viewership is in for this week’s episode of WWE RAW on USA Network is in and it's not shifted much from last week. Brandon Thurston of Wrestlenomics revealed the show pulled in an average o[...]

Ric Flair Gave Vince McMahon An Ultimatum Before He Quit WWE

In an update on Ric Flair’s decision to leave WWE, there are more details about what went down between Flair and Vince McMahon before he asked for his release. During the latest Wrestling Obser[...] Aug 03 - In an update on Ric Flair’s decision to leave WWE, there are more details about what went down between Flair and Vince McMahon before he asked for his release. During the latest Wrestling Obser[...]

The Legendary Masked Assassin Jody Hamilton Has Passed Away Aged 82

The Cauliflower Alley Club has released a brief statement announcing the death of the legendary Masked Assassin Jody Hamilton. "Everyone here at the CAC is deeply saddened to hear that the legendary [...] Aug 03 - The Cauliflower Alley Club has released a brief statement announcing the death of the legendary Masked Assassin Jody Hamilton. "Everyone here at the CAC is deeply saddened to hear that the legendary [...]

Bryce Remsburg Talks Wearing A Hazmat Suit For Exploding Barbed Wire Deathmatch

In an interview with The Zebra Talk podcast, Bryce Remsburg spoke about being the referee in the Jon Moxley / Kenny Omega exploding barbed wire ring match earlier this year. "For safety reasons, it[...] Aug 03 - In an interview with The Zebra Talk podcast, Bryce Remsburg spoke about being the referee in the Jon Moxley / Kenny Omega exploding barbed wire ring match earlier this year. "For safety reasons, it[...]

John Cena on The Rock: "He knows the effect his return would have."

John Cena sat down with Extra to talk about the upcoming Suicide Squad movie. "I’m happy that people feel comfortable and safe enough to come out and I’m certainly happy to enjoy it in [...] Aug 03 - John Cena sat down with Extra to talk about the upcoming Suicide Squad movie. "I’m happy that people feel comfortable and safe enough to come out and I’m certainly happy to enjoy it in [...]

Fuego del Sol Praises AEW's Backstage Atmosphere, His Favorite Match and Cody Rhodes

AEW's Fuego del Sol held an AMA on Reddit, and spoke about Malakai Black's debut at Fight for the Fallen. “I was picked… by Malakai.. right when he turned me around and knocked my ligh[...] Aug 03 - AEW's Fuego del Sol held an AMA on Reddit, and spoke about Malakai Black's debut at Fight for the Fallen. “I was picked… by Malakai.. right when he turned me around and knocked my ligh[...]

The Bollywood Boyz Voice Displeasure With WWE Creative

During an interview with Wrestling Inc, The Bollywood Boyz (Harv Sihra and Gurv Sihra) spoke about the first time they met with Triple H. Harv had this to say: “We met Hunter [Triple H] and h[...] Aug 03 - During an interview with Wrestling Inc, The Bollywood Boyz (Harv Sihra and Gurv Sihra) spoke about the first time they met with Triple H. Harv had this to say: “We met Hunter [Triple H] and h[...]