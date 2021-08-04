WARNING:We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
Kurt Angle Wants $10 Million Dollars To Wrestle In AEW
Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Aug 04, 2021
WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle revealed on the latest edition of his Kurt Angle Show that he would return to the rin for AEW if they paid him a whopping $10 million dollars, and it would have to be against current AEW World Champion Kenny Omega!
"If they paid me $10 million, I would do one more match,” Angle said. “I’ll wrestle Kenny [Omega] for $10 million. I’ll get my ass kicked. Mrs. Angle [would kick my ass], I’m more scared of her than anybody else. I wouldn’t be able to tell her, there’s no way she would let me do it. She would lock all the doors from the outside."
On wanting to become world champion in AEW or ROH:
“Well I mean questions go off in my mind especially with AEW and the run they’re having right now,” Angle said. “Obviously I would love to have an AEW title, it would put a feather in my cap. I also wouldn’t mind Ring of Honor. I’ve never been there, I’ve never done that. I’ve gone to TNA, WWE, NJPW, but if you win all the titles from all the territories, through all the promotions, then you’re the best ever and I want to be the best ever. Unfortunately it’s not going to happen with AEW or ROH, especially with my body’s condition but I would say those two would put a feather in my cap.”
