Former WWE NXT Stars To Debut On AEW Dynamite Tonight
Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Aug 04, 2021
2.0, Matt Lee & Jeff Parker will make their AEW debut on tonight’s Dynamite on TNT. The team was formally known as Ever-Rise in WWE NXT
2.0 will team up with Daniel Garcia vs. Jon Moxley, Eddie Kingston and Darby Allin.
Lee and Parker were released from WWE due to budget cuts in June.
