Rick Steiner’s Son Appeared On Last Night's WWE NXT

Bronson Rechsteiner, son of the legendary Rick Steiner appeared during last night’s WWE NXT episode on USA Network.

The segment started with NXT Champion Karrion Kross standing on top of the announce table to taunt Samoa Joe, who was banned from touching Kross before their Takeover 36 match.

Joe came down to the ringside area before Kross left through the crowd. Joe then battled off the security team as they tried to hold him back.

The guards in that team were Bronson Rechsteiner, Cal Bloom, Jacob Kasper, Drew Kasper, and Matrick Belton, all developmental talent.

Joe put to sleep Rechsteiner with the Coquina Clutch.