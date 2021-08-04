Cody Rhodes Reveals He Has Considered Doing A Deathmatch

Cody Rhodes revealed during an AEW media call that he once considered doing a deathmatch.

During the call he talked about Chris Jericho’s recent match with Nick Gage on Dynamite, before revealing he considered one himself:

“I think the match was as advertised. Chris Jericho, or that night The Painmaker, and Nick Gage were very clear about a deathmatch and what you were going to get. It went on in the second hour, and it was indeed as advertised. I, before AEW was a thing, had considered doing a deathmatch with Matt Tremont. I really heavily considered it and I never pulled the trigger on that. But that was indeed a deathmatch.

“I think in answer to your question about ‘Does it have a place in television.’ We were the number one show on cable, and that is a huge honour, three weeks in a row, that’s a huge honour and responsibility to our fanbase during the Olympics. We’re the number one show on cable. So yes, I think it does have a place.”