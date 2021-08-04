WARNING:We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
Cody Rhodes Reveals He Has Considered Doing A Deathmatch
Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Aug 04, 2021
Cody Rhodes revealed during an AEW media call that he once considered doing a deathmatch.
During the call he talked about Chris Jericho’s recent match with Nick Gage on Dynamite, before revealing he considered one himself:
“I think the match was as advertised. Chris Jericho, or that night The Painmaker, and Nick Gage were very clear about a deathmatch and what you were going to get. It went on in the second hour, and it was indeed as advertised. I, before AEW was a thing, had considered doing a deathmatch with Matt Tremont. I really heavily considered it and I never pulled the trigger on that. But that was indeed a deathmatch.
“I think in answer to your question about ‘Does it have a place in television.’ We were the number one show on cable, and that is a huge honour, three weeks in a row, that’s a huge honour and responsibility to our fanbase during the Olympics. We’re the number one show on cable. So yes, I think it does have a place.”
Aug 04 - Bronson Rechsteiner, son of the legendary Rick Steiner appeared during last night’s WWE NXT episode on USA Network. The segment started with NXT Champion Karrion Kross standing on top of the an[...]
Aug 04
Recently Released WWE Superstars Reveals New Look Ruby Soho, formerly known as WWE Superstar Ruby Riott has revealed a new look on Twitter. She now has bright red hair which is a change from the green she previously had. Soho was released by WWE alo[...]
Aug 04 - Ruby Soho, formerly known as WWE Superstar Ruby Riott has revealed a new look on Twitter. She now has bright red hair which is a change from the green she previously had. Soho was released by WWE alo[...]
Aug 04
GCW Is Coming To New York City For 'Emo Night' GCW issued the following press release revealing they will be holding their “Emo Fight” event on September 23, 2021 from the Melrose Ballroom in New York City. The event will stream live o[...]
Aug 04 - GCW issued the following press release revealing they will be holding their “Emo Fight” event on September 23, 2021 from the Melrose Ballroom in New York City. The event will stream live o[...]
Aug 04 - Cody Rhodes revealed during an AEW media call that he once considered doing a deathmatch. During the call he talked about Chris Jericho’s recent match with Nick Gage on Dynamite, before reveali[...]
Aug 04 - A report from Cassidy Haynes of Bodyslam.net reveals WWE officials are very concerned that SummerSlam 2021 at the Allegiant Stadium will outright be canceled due to the rise in COVID-19 cases. The wo[...]
Aug 03 - Ronda Rousey was watching this week's episode of WWE RAW and she is not happy with the fans who were chanting "We Want Wyatt" during the live broadcast. Rousey was not happy with fans disrupting the [...]
Aug 03 - Cody Rhodes was asked about Bray Wyatt’s release from WWE, during a media call today to promote Wednesday’s 'Homecoming' edition of AEW Dynamite. “Bray Wyatt, before he was Br[...]
Aug 03
Booker T Reacts To Bray Wyatt's WWE Release During the latest edition of his “Hall of Fame” podcast, WWE Hall of Famer Booker T discussed Bray Wyatt’s release from WWE. Check out some of the highlights below. On Bray Wyatt&rs[...]
Aug 03 - During the latest edition of his “Hall of Fame” podcast, WWE Hall of Famer Booker T discussed Bray Wyatt’s release from WWE. Check out some of the highlights below. On Bray Wyatt&rs[...]
Aug 03 - The viewership is in for this week’s episode of WWE RAW on USA Network is in and it's not shifted much from last week. Brandon Thurston of Wrestlenomics revealed the show pulled in an average o[...]
Aug 03 - In an update on Ric Flair’s decision to leave WWE, there are more details about what went down between Flair and Vince McMahon before he asked for his release. During the latest Wrestling Obser[...]
Aug 03 - The Cauliflower Alley Club has released a brief statement announcing the death of the legendary Masked Assassin Jody Hamilton. "Everyone here at the CAC is deeply saddened to hear that the legendary [...]
Aug 03 - In an interview with The Zebra Talk podcast, Bryce Remsburg spoke about being the referee in the Jon Moxley / Kenny Omega exploding barbed wire ring match earlier this year. "For safety reasons, it[...]
Aug 03 - During an interview with Wrestling Inc, The Bollywood Boyz (Harv Sihra and Gurv Sihra) spoke about the first time they met with Triple H. Harv had this to say: “We met Hunter [Triple H] and h[...]
Aug 03
KENTA Wants A Match Against CM Punk New Japan Pro Wrestling star KENTA is calling for a match against CM Punk who is currently rumored to be joining All Elite Wrestling. Punk last wrestled for WWE during the 2014 Royal Rumble event and[...]
Aug 03 - New Japan Pro Wrestling star KENTA is calling for a match against CM Punk who is currently rumored to be joining All Elite Wrestling. Punk last wrestled for WWE during the 2014 Royal Rumble event and[...]
Aug 03
Ric Flair Issues Statement On His WWE Release Two-time WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair issued a statement on Twitter addressing his recent WWE release which he notes he requested. "I Am Officially Able To Respond To All The Press Related To My Reque[...]
Aug 03 - Two-time WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair issued a statement on Twitter addressing his recent WWE release which he notes he requested. "I Am Officially Able To Respond To All The Press Related To My Reque[...]
Aug 03 - Below is the non-spoiler card for tonight’s episode of WWE NXT in Orlando, Florida at the Capitol Wrestling Center on Syfy. The show was pre-taped two weeks ago. You can read full spoiler[...]
Aug 03 - Following Monday's WWE RAW on USA Network, we now have three matches confirmed for SummerSlam 2021, which will take place on Saturday, August 21, 2021, at the Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada. [...]
Aug 03
Sting Reacts To Ric Flair Being Released From WWE The Icon Sting has reacted to his longtime rival and friend Ric Flair departing WWE. Sting and Flair's rivalry goes back many decades to the days of Jim Crockett Promotions. Sting won his very first [...]
Aug 03 - The Icon Sting has reacted to his longtime rival and friend Ric Flair departing WWE. Sting and Flair's rivalry goes back many decades to the days of Jim Crockett Promotions. Sting won his very first [...]
Aug 03 - Kevin Nash has named his fellow New World Order partner Hulk Hogan as the greatest worker ever during a discussion with Eric Bischoff and Conrad Thompson on their 83 Weeks podcast. Nash explained: "[...]