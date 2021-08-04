- The 5 Labours of Jericho, Chapter 3: Chris Jericho vs. Juventud Guerrera. Jericho must win with a top rope move. MJF will be on commentary

Tonight’s AEW Dynamite on TNT will be a Homecoming special airing live from Daily’s Place in Jacksonville, FL.

Rick Steiner’s Son Appeared On Last Night's WWE NXT

Bronson Rechsteiner, son of the legendary Rick Steiner appeared during last night’s WWE NXT episode on USA Network. The segment started with NX[...] Aug 04 - Bronson Rechsteiner, son of the legendary Rick Steiner appeared during last night’s WWE NXT episode on USA Network. The segment started with NX[...]

Recently Released WWE Superstars Reveals New Look

Ruby Soho, formerly known as WWE Superstar Ruby Riott has revealed a new look on Twitter. She now has bright red hair which is a change from the green[...] Aug 04 - Ruby Soho, formerly known as WWE Superstar Ruby Riott has revealed a new look on Twitter. She now has bright red hair which is a change from the green[...]

GCW Is Coming To New York City For 'Emo Night'

GCW issued the following press release revealing they will be holding their “Emo Fight” event on September 23, 2021 from the Melrose Ballr[...] Aug 04 - GCW issued the following press release revealing they will be holding their “Emo Fight” event on September 23, 2021 from the Melrose Ballr[...]

Cody Rhodes Reveals He Has Considered Doing A Deathmatch

Cody Rhodes revealed during an AEW media call that he once considered doing a deathmatch. During the call he talked about Chris Jericho’s recen[...] Aug 04 - Cody Rhodes revealed during an AEW media call that he once considered doing a deathmatch. During the call he talked about Chris Jericho’s recen[...]

What's Planned For Tonight's Episode 'Homecoming' AEW Dynamite

Tonight’s AEW Dynamite on TNT will be a Homecoming special airing live from Daily’s Place in Jacksonville, FL. AEW has announced the foll[...] Aug 04 - Tonight’s AEW Dynamite on TNT will be a Homecoming special airing live from Daily’s Place in Jacksonville, FL. AEW has announced the foll[...]

WWE SummerSlam 2021 Could Be Canceled, ThunderDome Returning?

A report from Cassidy Haynes of Bodyslam.net reveals WWE officials are very concerned that SummerSlam 2021 at the Allegiant Stadium will outright be c[...] Aug 04 - A report from Cassidy Haynes of Bodyslam.net reveals WWE officials are very concerned that SummerSlam 2021 at the Allegiant Stadium will outright be c[...]

Ronda Rousey Blasts WWE Fans For Chanting 'We Want Wyatt' During RAW

Ronda Rousey was watching this week's episode of WWE RAW and she is not happy with the fans who were chanting "We Want Wyatt" during the live broadcas[...] Aug 03 - Ronda Rousey was watching this week's episode of WWE RAW and she is not happy with the fans who were chanting "We Want Wyatt" during the live broadcas[...]

Cody Rhodes Comments On Bray Wyatt’s WWE Release

Cody Rhodes was asked about Bray Wyatt’s release from WWE, during a media call today to promote Wednesday’s 'Homecoming' edition of AEW Dy[...] Aug 03 - Cody Rhodes was asked about Bray Wyatt’s release from WWE, during a media call today to promote Wednesday’s 'Homecoming' edition of AEW Dy[...]

Booker T Reacts To Bray Wyatt's WWE Release

During the latest edition of his “Hall of Fame” podcast, WWE Hall of Famer Booker T discussed Bray Wyatt’s release from WWE. Check o[...] Aug 03 - During the latest edition of his “Hall of Fame” podcast, WWE Hall of Famer Booker T discussed Bray Wyatt’s release from WWE. Check o[...]

Chris Jericho Responds To Vince McMahon’s Recent Comments About AEW

Chris Jericho was recently interviewed by Inside the Ropes and responded to Vince McMahon's comment that he doesn't view AEW as competition.[...] Aug 03 - Chris Jericho was recently interviewed by Inside the Ropes and responded to Vince McMahon's comment that he doesn't view AEW as competition.[...]

Monday's WWE Viewership Remains Virtually Unchanged On Last Week

The viewership is in for this week’s episode of WWE RAW on USA Network is in and it's not shifted much from last week. Brandon Thurston of Wres[...] Aug 03 - The viewership is in for this week’s episode of WWE RAW on USA Network is in and it's not shifted much from last week. Brandon Thurston of Wres[...]

Ric Flair Gave Vince McMahon An Ultimatum Before He Quit WWE

In an update on Ric Flair’s decision to leave WWE, there are more details about what went down between Flair and Vince McMahon before he asked f[...] Aug 03 - In an update on Ric Flair’s decision to leave WWE, there are more details about what went down between Flair and Vince McMahon before he asked f[...]

The Legendary Masked Assassin Jody Hamilton Has Passed Away Aged 82

The Cauliflower Alley Club has released a brief statement announcing the death of the legendary Masked Assassin Jody Hamilton. "Everyone here at the [...] Aug 03 - The Cauliflower Alley Club has released a brief statement announcing the death of the legendary Masked Assassin Jody Hamilton. "Everyone here at the [...]

Bryce Remsburg Talks Wearing A Hazmat Suit For Exploding Barbed Wire Deathmatch

In an interview with The Zebra Talk podcast, Bryce Remsburg spoke about being the referee in the Jon Moxley / Kenny Omega exploding barbed wire ring m[...] Aug 03 - In an interview with The Zebra Talk podcast, Bryce Remsburg spoke about being the referee in the Jon Moxley / Kenny Omega exploding barbed wire ring m[...]

John Cena on The Rock: "He knows the effect his return would have."

John Cena sat down with Extra to talk about the upcoming Suicide Squad movie. "I’m happy that people feel comfortable and safe enough to come[...] Aug 03 - John Cena sat down with Extra to talk about the upcoming Suicide Squad movie. "I’m happy that people feel comfortable and safe enough to come[...]

Fuego del Sol Praises AEW's Backstage Atmosphere, His Favorite Match and Cody Rhodes

AEW's Fuego del Sol held an AMA on Reddit, and spoke about Malakai Black's debut at Fight for the Fallen. “I was picked… by Malakai.. [...] Aug 03 - AEW's Fuego del Sol held an AMA on Reddit, and spoke about Malakai Black's debut at Fight for the Fallen. “I was picked… by Malakai.. [...]

The Bollywood Boyz Voice Displeasure With WWE Creative

During an interview with Wrestling Inc, The Bollywood Boyz (Harv Sihra and Gurv Sihra) spoke about the first time they met with Triple H. Harv had thi[...] Aug 03 - During an interview with Wrestling Inc, The Bollywood Boyz (Harv Sihra and Gurv Sihra) spoke about the first time they met with Triple H. Harv had thi[...]

KENTA Wants A Match Against CM Punk

New Japan Pro Wrestling star KENTA is calling for a match against CM Punk who is currently rumored to be joining All Elite Wrestling. Punk last wrest[...] Aug 03 - New Japan Pro Wrestling star KENTA is calling for a match against CM Punk who is currently rumored to be joining All Elite Wrestling. Punk last wrest[...]

Ric Flair Issues Statement On His WWE Release

Two-time WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair issued a statement on Twitter addressing his recent WWE release which he notes he requested. "I Am Officially Ab[...] Aug 03 - Two-time WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair issued a statement on Twitter addressing his recent WWE release which he notes he requested. "I Am Officially Ab[...]

Non-Spoiler Match Card For Tonight’s WWE NXT On Syfy

Below is the non-spoiler card for tonight’s episode of WWE NXT in Orlando, Florida at the Capitol Wrestling Center on Syfy. The show was pre-tap[...] Aug 03 - Below is the non-spoiler card for tonight’s episode of WWE NXT in Orlando, Florida at the Capitol Wrestling Center on Syfy. The show was pre-tap[...]

There Was A WWE Production Error During Drew McIntyre's RAW Entrance

During Drew McIntyre’s entrance on Monday's WWE RAW on USA Network, Michael Cole’s voice could be heard even though he wasn’t on the[...] Aug 03 - During Drew McIntyre’s entrance on Monday's WWE RAW on USA Network, Michael Cole’s voice could be heard even though he wasn’t on the[...]

NWA Announces Card For Tonight’s Episode Of Power

The National Wrestling Alliance has announced the following matches for tonight’s episode of Power which airs at 6pm ET on FITE TV. Below[...] Aug 03 - The National Wrestling Alliance has announced the following matches for tonight’s episode of Power which airs at 6pm ET on FITE TV. Below[...]

Updated WWE SummerSlam 2021 Card Following Monday's RAW

Following Monday's WWE RAW on USA Network, we now have three matches confirmed for SummerSlam 2021, which will take place on Saturday, August 21, 2021[...] Aug 03 - Following Monday's WWE RAW on USA Network, we now have three matches confirmed for SummerSlam 2021, which will take place on Saturday, August 21, 2021[...]

Sting Reacts To Ric Flair Being Released From WWE

The Icon Sting has reacted to his longtime rival and friend Ric Flair departing WWE. Sting and Flair's rivalry goes back many decades to the days of [...] Aug 03 - The Icon Sting has reacted to his longtime rival and friend Ric Flair departing WWE. Sting and Flair's rivalry goes back many decades to the days of [...]