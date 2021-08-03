Ronda Rousey Blasts WWE Fans For Chanting 'We Want Wyatt' During RAW
Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Aug 03, 2021
Ronda Rousey was watching this week's episode of WWE RAW and she is not happy with the fans who were chanting "We Want Wyatt" during the live broadcast.
Rousey was not happy with fans disrupting the show, comparing it to the WWE fans who chanted about beach balls during his match with Matt Hardy at Elimination Chamber 2018.
She tweeted:
"I’ve seen you same “fans” chanting #WeWantWyatt last night chanting “We want beach balls” over @WWEBrayWyatt performing. If the @wwe treated him like he was expendable it was because you ungrateful idiots did first"
