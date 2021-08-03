Cody Rhodes Comments On Bray Wyatt’s WWE Release

Cody Rhodes was asked about Bray Wyatt’s release from WWE, during a media call today to promote Wednesday’s 'Homecoming' edition of AEW Dynamite.

“Bray Wyatt, before he was Bray Wyatt, was my rookie at the second season of NXT. The Rotunda family and the Rhodes family certainly go way back. I can’t comment on if I see a spot for him (in AEW), but I can tell you, (he’s) an incredibly creative individual and an incredibly creative man. Whenever I see someone like that lose their job or move into the next phase in their career, as someone who left WWE on my own, I can’t be everyone’s sounding board but I really want to be. I would have never thought Matt Cardona would be GCW Champion and getting pelted with trash, but I should have thought he would be doing something. To circle back to Bray, I can’t comment if he fits with us, but I can say that if he has an ounce of passion for this, he can fit anywhere because he’s a special, special talent.”

“If there’s a free agent out there that can move the needle and be something significant for us, I personally, I’m not saying thing from the company perspective, personally, I think you have to go after them. Does that change the landscape of the show and the roster? For sure, but that is an area where, as much as things can get personal, it is business. No one is immune from that. We’re doing wonderful. There’s a lot of AEW programming and room has opened up, but there’s not incredibly that much more room. I don’t know of the specifics (in the number of free agents to sign), but if you’re asking me, I say the more the merrier.”