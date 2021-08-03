Booker T Reacts To Bray Wyatt's WWE Release

WARNING:We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
During the latest edition of his “Hall of Fame” podcast, WWE Hall of Famer Booker T discussed Bray Wyatt’s release from WWE. Check out some of the highlights below.
On Bray Wyatt’s WWE release:
“Bray Wyatt was a talent. Will he be missed? Of course. Can he be replaced? I don’t think so because I think Bray Wyatt was one of those guys that was kind of like a throwback. You didn’t just look at Bray Wyatt because of his wrestling ability or anything like that. He’s kind of like Jake “The Snake” Roberts. He could talk you into the building. He could do it just by whispering. That’s the way Bray Wyatt was. When Bray Wyatt was doing that and the talking and really making a whole lot of sense out of nothing, I was like, ‘Man, this guy here is different.’ He’s like one of the Mick Foleys of the world. They don’t come around too often. He definitely will be a guy that will be missed and I don’t think he’s replaceable. You can’t put anybody else in that gimmick or character and they do it the way he did it.”
On Wyatt’s creative mind:
“I thought he was going to be around for a long time. I didn’t see this one coming. The creative mind of Bray Wyatt, for me, surpassed anything that he ever did inside the squared circle. I just love Bray Wyatt. He can talk you into the building without actually having to step one foot inside the squared circle. You say, ‘Man, I have to go check this guy out.’ That kind of enigma comes along few and far between. I’m going to tell you right now, I don’t think Bray is worried about getting a job or anything like that. I’m sure as soon as the reports came out, his phone was ringing. He probably had to shut everything down for a minute just to get some rest in. Sometimes finding yourself on the other side, you go, ‘Wow, I really needed to unplug for a second’, because you really sometimes don’t know how toxic things are until you step away from it and go, ‘Man, I needed a break.’ I know when I left WWE for the first time, I was like, ‘I need a break. I’ve gotta detox.’”
