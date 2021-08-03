Chris Jericho Responds To Vince McMahon’s Recent Comments About AEW

Chris Jericho was recently interviewed by Inside the Ropes and responded to Vince McMahon's comment that he doesn't view AEW as competition.

Check out the highlights below:

Chris Jericho on Vince McMahon’s recent comments:

“Well, what else is he going to say? You know, and to respond to that, we don’t see WWE as competition. And he was smart to say that.”

On AEW not worrying about WWE or NXT:

“We’re not worried about what WWE is and we haven’t been since day one. We weren’t worried about what NXT did. The whole time with the NXT vs. AEW war, which ended in a total abysmal failure for NXT, we never once had a TV screen watching what they were doing when we were doing it. We didn’t know what segments they were in. We didn’t know any of that. Now, the WWE way is you’re watching what the competition is doing when they were on, we didn’t do that. And it was no disrespect. We just didn’t care. We were too busy worrying about our own company and about our own stories, and about our own show to care what anybody else is doing. And that’s one of the reasons why we did so well is that we were concentrating on AEW, not anything else. We could not control the fact that NXT was put up against us. We couldn’t control the fact if, you know, there’s a Beatles reunion put up against us, you know, whatever. We can’t control that. All we can control is our own show on the quality of what we’re doing. And we’ve worked very hard to improve the things that need improving and to focus on the things that we’re doing great. I think that’s one of the reasons why we’ve gone as far as we have and why our demos have crept up to where they are and where our ratings have crept up to where they are.”