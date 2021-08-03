WWE is two weeks out from their SummerSlam 2021 pay-per-view.

Ronda Rousey Blasts WWE Fans For Chanting 'We Want Wyatt' During RAW

Ronda Rousey was watching this week's episode of WWE RAW and she is not happy with the fans who were chanting "We Want Wyatt" during the live broadcast. Rousey was not happy with fans disrupting the [...] Aug 03 - Ronda Rousey was watching this week's episode of WWE RAW and she is not happy with the fans who were chanting "We Want Wyatt" during the live broadcast. Rousey was not happy with fans disrupting the [...]

Cody Rhodes Comments On Bray Wyatt’s WWE Release

Cody Rhodes was asked about Bray Wyatt’s release from WWE, during a media call today to promote Wednesday’s 'Homecoming' edition of AEW Dynamite. “Bray Wyatt, before he was Br[...] Aug 03 - Cody Rhodes was asked about Bray Wyatt’s release from WWE, during a media call today to promote Wednesday’s 'Homecoming' edition of AEW Dynamite. “Bray Wyatt, before he was Br[...]

Booker T Reacts To Bray Wyatt's WWE Release

During the latest edition of his “Hall of Fame” podcast, WWE Hall of Famer Booker T discussed Bray Wyatt’s release from WWE. Check out some of the highlights below. On Bray Wyatt&rs[...] Aug 03 - During the latest edition of his “Hall of Fame” podcast, WWE Hall of Famer Booker T discussed Bray Wyatt’s release from WWE. Check out some of the highlights below. On Bray Wyatt&rs[...]

Chris Jericho Responds To Vince McMahon’s Recent Comments About AEW

Chris Jericho was recently interviewed by Inside the Ropes and responded to Vince McMahon's comment that he doesn't view AEW as competition. Check out the highlights below: Chris Jer[...] Aug 03 - Chris Jericho was recently interviewed by Inside the Ropes and responded to Vince McMahon's comment that he doesn't view AEW as competition. Check out the highlights below: Chris Jer[...]

Monday's WWE Viewership Remains Virtually Unchanged On Last Week

The viewership is in for this week’s episode of WWE RAW on USA Network is in and it's not shifted much from last week. Brandon Thurston of Wrestlenomics revealed the show pulled in an average o[...] Aug 03 - The viewership is in for this week’s episode of WWE RAW on USA Network is in and it's not shifted much from last week. Brandon Thurston of Wrestlenomics revealed the show pulled in an average o[...]

Ric Flair Gave Vince McMahon An Ultimatum Before He Quit WWE

In an update on Ric Flair’s decision to leave WWE, there are more details about what went down between Flair and Vince McMahon before he asked for his release. During the latest Wrestling Obser[...] Aug 03 - In an update on Ric Flair’s decision to leave WWE, there are more details about what went down between Flair and Vince McMahon before he asked for his release. During the latest Wrestling Obser[...]

The Legendary Masked Assassin Jody Hamilton Has Passed Away Aged 82

The Cauliflower Alley Club has released a brief statement announcing the death of the legendary Masked Assassin Jody Hamilton. "Everyone here at the CAC is deeply saddened to hear that the legendary [...] Aug 03 - The Cauliflower Alley Club has released a brief statement announcing the death of the legendary Masked Assassin Jody Hamilton. "Everyone here at the CAC is deeply saddened to hear that the legendary [...]

Bryce Remsburg Talks Wearing A Hazmat Suit For Exploding Barbed Wire Deathmatch

In an interview with The Zebra Talk podcast, Bryce Remsburg spoke about being the referee in the Jon Moxley / Kenny Omega exploding barbed wire ring match earlier this year. "For safety reasons, it[...] Aug 03 - In an interview with The Zebra Talk podcast, Bryce Remsburg spoke about being the referee in the Jon Moxley / Kenny Omega exploding barbed wire ring match earlier this year. "For safety reasons, it[...]

John Cena on The Rock: "He knows the effect his return would have."

John Cena sat down with Extra to talk about the upcoming Suicide Squad movie. "I’m happy that people feel comfortable and safe enough to come out and I’m certainly happy to enjoy it in [...] Aug 03 - John Cena sat down with Extra to talk about the upcoming Suicide Squad movie. "I’m happy that people feel comfortable and safe enough to come out and I’m certainly happy to enjoy it in [...]

Fuego del Sol Praises AEW's Backstage Atmosphere, His Favorite Match and Cody Rhodes

AEW's Fuego del Sol held an AMA on Reddit, and spoke about Malakai Black's debut at Fight for the Fallen. “I was picked… by Malakai.. right when he turned me around and knocked my ligh[...] Aug 03 - AEW's Fuego del Sol held an AMA on Reddit, and spoke about Malakai Black's debut at Fight for the Fallen. “I was picked… by Malakai.. right when he turned me around and knocked my ligh[...]

The Bollywood Boyz Voice Displeasure With WWE Creative

During an interview with Wrestling Inc, The Bollywood Boyz (Harv Sihra and Gurv Sihra) spoke about the first time they met with Triple H. Harv had this to say: “We met Hunter [Triple H] and h[...] Aug 03 - During an interview with Wrestling Inc, The Bollywood Boyz (Harv Sihra and Gurv Sihra) spoke about the first time they met with Triple H. Harv had this to say: “We met Hunter [Triple H] and h[...]

KENTA Wants A Match Against CM Punk

New Japan Pro Wrestling star KENTA is calling for a match against CM Punk who is currently rumored to be joining All Elite Wrestling. Punk last wrestled for WWE during the 2014 Royal Rumble event and[...] Aug 03 - New Japan Pro Wrestling star KENTA is calling for a match against CM Punk who is currently rumored to be joining All Elite Wrestling. Punk last wrestled for WWE during the 2014 Royal Rumble event and[...]

Ric Flair Issues Statement On His WWE Release

Two-time WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair issued a statement on Twitter addressing his recent WWE release which he notes he requested. "I Am Officially Able To Respond To All The Press Related To My Reque[...] Aug 03 - Two-time WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair issued a statement on Twitter addressing his recent WWE release which he notes he requested. "I Am Officially Able To Respond To All The Press Related To My Reque[...]

Non-Spoiler Match Card For Tonight’s WWE NXT On Syfy

Below is the non-spoiler card for tonight’s episode of WWE NXT in Orlando, Florida at the Capitol Wrestling Center on Syfy. The show was pre-taped two weeks ago. You can read full spoiler[...] Aug 03 - Below is the non-spoiler card for tonight’s episode of WWE NXT in Orlando, Florida at the Capitol Wrestling Center on Syfy. The show was pre-taped two weeks ago. You can read full spoiler[...]

There Was A WWE Production Error During Drew McIntyre's RAW Entrance

During Drew McIntyre’s entrance on Monday's WWE RAW on USA Network, Michael Cole’s voice could be heard even though he wasn’t on the show. It has been speculated that WWE was piping[...] Aug 03 - During Drew McIntyre’s entrance on Monday's WWE RAW on USA Network, Michael Cole’s voice could be heard even though he wasn’t on the show. It has been speculated that WWE was piping[...]

NWA Announces Card For Tonight’s Episode Of Power

The National Wrestling Alliance has announced the following matches for tonight’s episode of Power which airs at 6pm ET on FITE TV. Below are the matches: - Kenzie Paige vs. Lady Frost [...] Aug 03 - The National Wrestling Alliance has announced the following matches for tonight’s episode of Power which airs at 6pm ET on FITE TV. Below are the matches: - Kenzie Paige vs. Lady Frost [...]

Updated WWE SummerSlam 2021 Card Following Monday's RAW

Following Monday's WWE RAW on USA Network, we now have three matches confirmed for SummerSlam 2021, which will take place on Saturday, August 21, 2021, at the Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada. [...] Aug 03 - Following Monday's WWE RAW on USA Network, we now have three matches confirmed for SummerSlam 2021, which will take place on Saturday, August 21, 2021, at the Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada. [...]

Sting Reacts To Ric Flair Being Released From WWE

The Icon Sting has reacted to his longtime rival and friend Ric Flair departing WWE. Sting and Flair's rivalry goes back many decades to the days of Jim Crockett Promotions. Sting won his very first [...] Aug 03 - The Icon Sting has reacted to his longtime rival and friend Ric Flair departing WWE. Sting and Flair's rivalry goes back many decades to the days of Jim Crockett Promotions. Sting won his very first [...]

Kevin Nash Names Hulk Hogan As The Greatest Worker Ever

Kevin Nash has named his fellow New World Order partner Hulk Hogan as the greatest worker ever during a discussion with Eric Bischoff and Conrad Thompson on their 83 Weeks podcast. Nash explained: "[...] Aug 03 - Kevin Nash has named his fellow New World Order partner Hulk Hogan as the greatest worker ever during a discussion with Eric Bischoff and Conrad Thompson on their 83 Weeks podcast. Nash explained: "[...]

100th Episode Of AEW Dark Airing Tonight On YouTube

Tonight’s episode of AEW Dark will celebrate its 100th on YouTube. The matches for the 100th show were taped at last week’s AEW Dynamite ‘Fight for the Fallen’ show in Charlott[...] Aug 03 - Tonight’s episode of AEW Dark will celebrate its 100th on YouTube. The matches for the 100th show were taped at last week’s AEW Dynamite ‘Fight for the Fallen’ show in Charlott[...]

WATCH: John Cena And Miro Reunite At The Suicide Squad Premiere

Former WWE rivals John Cena and AEW TNT Champion Miro (Rusev) reunited at the United States premiere of The Suicide Squad on Monday night. Below is a clip of Cena and Miro meeting on red carpet. Cena[...] Aug 03 - Former WWE rivals John Cena and AEW TNT Champion Miro (Rusev) reunited at the United States premiere of The Suicide Squad on Monday night. Below is a clip of Cena and Miro meeting on red carpet. Cena[...]

SPOILERS For Tonight’s WWE NXT On Syfy

WWE will be airing aNOTHER taped episode of NXT tonight on Syfy due to NBC’s coverage of the Olympics on USA Network. Below are the full spoilers for the show, courtesy of WrestlingNews.co. - [...] Aug 03 - WWE will be airing aNOTHER taped episode of NXT tonight on Syfy due to NBC’s coverage of the Olympics on USA Network. Below are the full spoilers for the show, courtesy of WrestlingNews.co. - [...]

Dave Meltzer Gives More Details on Ric Flair's Release, Did Flair Request His Release or Was He Fired?

Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline.com/The Wrestling Observer Newsletter has provided more details on the WWE release of Ric Flair. According to Meltzer, Flair actually did not specifically request his r[...] Aug 03 - Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline.com/The Wrestling Observer Newsletter has provided more details on the WWE release of Ric Flair. According to Meltzer, Flair actually did not specifically request his r[...]

WWE Issues a Very Brief Official Statement on Ric Flair's Release

WWE has released a very brief official statement regarding the contractual release of WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair after the news broke yesterday that he had parted ways from the company. The followin[...] Aug 03 - WWE has released a very brief official statement regarding the contractual release of WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair after the news broke yesterday that he had parted ways from the company. The followin[...]