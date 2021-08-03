Ric Flair Gave Vince McMahon An Ultimatum Before He Quit WWE

In an update on Ric Flair’s decision to leave WWE, there are more details about what went down between Flair and Vince McMahon before he asked for his release.

During the latest Wrestling Observer Live, Bryan Alvarez had the following to say about the situation:

“I heard that Ric was unhappy with Charlotte’s booking…he was upset with her booking and so the story I heard was that he sent a text message to Vince and the text message essentially said, ‘you either fix it or I quit.’ Vince of course did not fix it and so Ric Flair quit. You can actually, whichever side you are on – Flair’s side or WWE’s side. You can basically say that Vince fired him because he refused to kowtow his demands. Or you can look at the Flair side and go well his demands were not kowtowed to so he quit. Basically, I think that explains the discrepancy in this story, did he quit or was he fired? Well, he gave him an ultimatum and Vince was like ‘forget about it buddy.’ Either side, technically I guess, would be correct.”