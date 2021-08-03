The Legendary Masked Assassin Jody Hamilton Has Passed Away Aged 82

The Cauliflower Alley Club has released a brief statement announcing the death of the legendary Masked Assassin Jody Hamilton.

"Everyone here at the CAC is deeply saddened to hear that the legendary Masked Assassin Jody Hamilton has passed away. We send out our sincerest condolences to his family, friends and fans around the world. Thank you for all the wonderful memories you leave behind. R.I.P. Mr Hamilton."

Hamilton was best known as one half of the tag team The Assassins where he was called "Assassin #1". When the Assassins ended, Hamilton wrestled as "The Assassin" and "The Flame" both while wearing a mask. In the late 1980s, Hamilton founded Deep South Wrestling (DSW) which served as the WWE developmental territory from 2005 until April 18, 2007.

Hamilton also worked extensively for World Championship Wrestling both on the booking team and later as a trainer at WCW's Power Plant training facility.

Hamilton's son, Nick Patrick, was a referee for Georgia Championship Wrestling and Championship Wrestling from Georgia from 1980 to 1985, WCW from 1988 to 2001, and a referee for WWE from 2001 to 2008.

"Assassin" Jody Hamilton Shoot Interview.