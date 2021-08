John Cena on The Rock: "He knows the effect his return would have."

I know he knows the effect his return would have and I think that’s also really special. I think you have to pay homage to those who paved the way, and without Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson, I wouldn’t be here in this goofy costume, so thanks.”

"I’d love it. First and foremost, I’m a WWE performer, but I’m also, at heart, a fan. I love The Rock, I love The Rock, and so do millions and millions of people. I think he would warm so many hearts if he came back. If there is anyone that has a greater sense of empathy of what he is trying to accomplish… I am trying to juggle everything and I haven’t been back in three and a half years and… I’m one thirty-sixth as busy as he is. For him to still be thinking about that, I think that is really special and really cool.

But what about The Rock? Does Cena want to see his old rival back in WWE?

"I’m happy that people feel comfortable and safe enough to come out and I’m certainly happy to enjoy it in the theater with a crowd. We have some difficult circumstances in front of us. Something I have learned over the last year and a half: Moments we can enjoy, we should enjoy.”

John Cena sat down with Extra to talk about the upcoming Suicide Squad movie.

