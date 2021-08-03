Fuego del Sol Praises AEW's Backstage Atmosphere, His Favorite Match and Cody Rhodes

AEW's Fuego del Sol held an AMA on Reddit, and spoke about Malakai Black's debut at Fight for the Fallen.

“I was picked… by Malakai.. right when he turned me around and knocked my lights out.”

But the conversation quickly became more positive as he spoke about the AEW locker room environment.

"The greatest feeling in the world! To have Mark Henry, Paul Wight, Jake Roberts, Jerry Lynn, Dean Malenko, Arn Anderson, Tully Blanchard, and more there to help with any questions or advice is the best environment for any young wrestler to be in. Mark Henry has been extremely supportive and helpful to me since his arrival and Paul always gives me critiques after he calls my matches on Elevation. Considering them friends and people I can go to is such a surreal feeling. Those are just legends, haven’t even mentioned all the active vets that are so helpful. FTR, Jericho, Cody, Serena Deeb, Colt, CD, Bucks, Matt Hardy, Miro just to name a few that are always ready to help.”

But what's Cody Rhodes like behind the scenes?

“He’s an enigma. He’s insanely passionate about this business. If he decides to do something, even the smallest thing, he puts 110% effort into it. He’s also a jokester. He creates a joke in his head and runs with it. He started the rumors of me being fired from Burger King, me having an absurd number of kids, and he legitimately convinced a few wrestlers I was 42 years old. All untrue yet hilarious. He’s incredibly helpful to the young talent, if he invest in you he’ll do everything in his power to advance your career and that’s a genuine soul.”

On his favorite match he's had in his career: