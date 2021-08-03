The Bollywood Boyz Voice Displeasure With WWE Creative

During an interview with Wrestling Inc, The Bollywood Boyz (Harv Sihra and Gurv Sihra) spoke about the first time they met with Triple H. Harv had this to say:

“We met Hunter [Triple H] and he thought the Bollywood characters could become a real thing. He just said that in passing, and I literally packed my bags, moved to Mumbai, and went to Anupam Kher’s acting school. I also worked with Akshay Kumar to learn modeling. I did all this with hopes of eventually getting to WWE.”

Gurv spoke about WWE creative, and seems less than impressed.

“There’s only so many times you can go and knock on someone’s door, or talking to the same writer about your ideas. After a while you just go, ‘if they’re gonna do it, they’re gonna do it.’ You know when you’re talking to someone how interested they really are. Only so much you can do until you’re blue in the face.”

Harv then spoke about his hopes for the Bollywood Boyz future.