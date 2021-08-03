KENTA Wants A Match Against CM Punk

New Japan Pro Wrestling star KENTA is calling for a match against CM Punk who is currently rumored to be joining All Elite Wrestling.

Punk last wrestled for WWE during the 2014 Royal Rumble event and then quit the company the day after.

Punk's finishing move the GTS (Go To Sleep) is a maneuver that was popularized by KENTA in Japan.

If Punk does join AEW, this match could be made possible given the working relationship between AEW and NJPW.